Repelling AFU attempt to invade Russian territory in Kursk

The Sever Group of Forces carrying on offensive actions inflicted damage on the 22nd and 44th mechanised brigades, 82nd and 95th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Lyubimovka, Daryino, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Pokrovsky, and Borki.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian units have repelled a counter-attack launched by the enemy in the direction of Obukhovka, and thwarted two enemy's attempts to launch attacks in the direction of Kamyshevka and Borki.

As a result, the AFU losses amounted to up to 20 troops killed and wounded, one AFU serviceman were taken prisoner; two armoured fighting vehicles and one motor vehicle were destroyed.

With the support of army aviation and artillery fire, the Russian troops repelled three attempts of the enemy to break through the border of the Russian Federation in the direction of the Novy Put, Medvezhye, and Vesyoloye.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops killed and wounded; five tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured personnel carrier, nine armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and two counterobstacle vehicles.

Air strikes, artillery fire, and actions of the troops inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower and hardware of the 22nd, 61st, 115th mechanised brigades, 17th Tank Brigade, 80th and 95th air assault brigades, 1st National Guard Brigade, and 129th Territorial Defence Brigade near Borki, Guyevo, Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Kositsa, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Novaya Sorochina, Novoivanovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Pokrovsky, and Uspenovka.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, and Missile Troops launched strikes in Sumy region to hit enemy's assembly areas and reserves of the 21st, 22nd, and 41st mechanised brigades, 17th Tank Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 1st National Guard Brigade, 1004th Security Brigade, 101st, 103rd, and 129th territorial defence brigades close to Belopolye, Glukhov, Zhuravka, Obody, Kondratovka, Katerinovka, Rechki, Stepanovka, Sumy, Pavlovka, Pustogorod, and Khoten.

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have suffered the following losses: up to 300 troops, 34 armoured vehicles including seven tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured personnel carriers, and 22 armoured fighting vehicles as well as one artillery gun, one electronic warfare station, two counterobstacle vehicles, and eight motor vehicles.

Twelve Ukrainian servicemen surrendered into captivity.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 12,795 troops, 108 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 86 armoured personnel carriers, 691 armoured fighting vehicles, 418 motor vehicles, 93 artillery guns, 26 MLRS launchers, including seven of HIMARS and five of MLRS made by the USA, eight SAM launchers, two transport-loading vehicles, 25 electronic warfare stations and seven counter-battery radars, two air defence radars, 12 engineering vehicles, including six counterobstacle vehicles and one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle.

The operation to neutralise the AFU units is in progress.

Full front line report (from day before)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vysokaya Yaruga, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 troops, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station. One AFU field ammunition depot was destroyed.

Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 44th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People’s Republic), and Serebryansky forestry. Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 4th National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 445 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and four UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers. Anklav-N and Kvertus electronic warfare stations as well as two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of the Yug Group of Forces continued to advance to the depth of the enemy’s defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 24th, 42nd mechanised brigades of the AFU, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Konstantinovka, Grigorovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People’s Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 745 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 26 motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer. One field ammunition depot and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station were destroyed.

Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 32nd Mechanised Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Nelepovka, Druzhba, Rozovka, and Dobropolye (Donetsk People’s Republic). Eight counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 32nd Mechanised Brigade, 144th Infantry Brigade, 25th Airborne brigade of the AFU, 2nd and 14th national guard brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 495 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 108th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 21st National Guard Brigade near Oktyabr and Ugledar (Donetsk People’s Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the enemy were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 120 troops, seven motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer. Two Nota electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the 39th Coastal Defence Brigade and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Belogorye and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure objects on airfields, objects of power infrastructure supporting operations of the AFU, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 134 areas.

Air defence units shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 59 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, 642 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,457 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 air defence missile systems, 17,993 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,452 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,488 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,945 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

