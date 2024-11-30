It’s hard to shake off Cold War mentality, so note that the KGB is long-dead, and the SVR is its successor. That’s the Sluzhba Vneshney Razvedki a.k.a. the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

A public statement by any agency in any government shouldn’t be taken at face value, but they can be indicators, and should especially be read during a war, and considered in the context of what we already know (which is NOT told to us by CNN and Fox).

“Hearing the other side” is a wise saying but that’s hampered by our Western browsers warning us not to enter dangerous Russia, and for those that do, they sometimes need to use a translator app (which is probably tracking us).

But reading is not a crime, and translator apps make mistakes and ‘mistakes’, but this is interesting…

The West is preparing for a possible “freezing” of the Ukrainian conflict

November 29

The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation reports that, according to information received by the SVR, in the conditions of the obvious lack of prospects for inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, NATO is increasingly inclined to the need to "freeze" the Ukrainian conflict.

[The browser translator app said the opposite i.e. “in the conditions of the obvious absence of prospects for Russia”, so I switched to Simple Translate]

The West considers the implementation of such a scenario as an opportunity to restore the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and thoroughly prepare Kyiv for an attempt at revenge. NATO is already deploying training centers in Ukraine, through which it is planned to drag at least a million mobilized Ukrainians.

Another important area of ​​the alliance's work during the truce will be the restoration of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. Active work is underway with Western military-industrial companies, including the German Rheinmetall, from which they are required not only to invest, but also to send leading specialists and high-performance equipment to Ukraine. NATO headquarters understands that without providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with sufficient weapons and ammunition, the expectation that the Ukrainians will be able to conduct high-intensity combat operations over a long period of time is unrealistic.

To solve these problems, the West will need to actually occupy Ukraine. Naturally, this will be done under the guise of deploying a "peacekeeping contingent" in the country. The territories that are supposed to be distributed between the occupiers have been determined:

- Black Sea coast – Romania;

- western regions of Ukraine - Poland;

- the center and east of the country - Germany;

- northern regions, including the capital region, - Great Britain.

In total, it is planned to introduce 100,000 so-called peacekeepers into Ukraine.

According to incoming information, the German military has already turned to the experience of the Nazi invaders establishing an occupation regime in Ukraine during the Great Patriotic War. At the same time, the Bundeswehr has come to the conclusion that it will be impossible to carry out police functions without Sonderkommandos of Ukrainian nationalists. They will come up with a new name, but in essence they will be the same Bandera punishers.

Does Russia need such a peaceful settlement option? The answer is obvious.

Speech by the Director of the SVR of Russia at the XX session of the Conference of the Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States

November 27

…Just as new wine bursts old wineskins, so multipolarity does not fit into the global system of domination and subordination built by Washington, based on the dollar and the tyranny of the USA. The Euro-Atlantic elites certainly understand this, but stubbornly refuse to accept the loss of their former power. They are trying to convince the rest of the world that the only alternative to Western power is chaos. And to do this, they are deliberately destabilizing the situation in key regions of the planet. That is, they are literally acting like criminal authorities, in the logic of "you die today, and I will tomorrow."

However, the revolutionary nature of the current situation is that Washington and its accomplices are increasingly less successful in fully implementing their destructive plans. The main obstacle they encounter is the creative activity of responsible regional powers that seek to independently ensure peace and security for their peoples.

The clash of these two trends - destructive and constructive - is especially noticeable in the Commonwealth and Greater Eurasia as a whole. Wherever the West has extended its tentacles, we see division and destabilization. The most striking example is Ukraine.

Tempted by the so-called European integration, Ukraine has become the main anti-Russian battering ram of the United States. As a result, today Ukraine is a failed state, that is, a state that is unable to maintain its existence as a viable political and economic entity.

Moldova is following the same path. The comprador policy of the totalitarian Sandu regime has led to a catastrophic polarization of society. This was convincingly demonstrated by the recent elections, the outcome of which was determined by the administrative resource and the votes of the diaspora in Europe. The minimal advantage of the winning candidate and the anger of the deceived half of the population make the further European drift of Chisinau extremely problematic and plant a time bomb under the integrity of the Moldovan state.

The situation is somewhat different in Georgia. The authorities there, initially sympathetic to the West, realized in time the perniciousness of such an orientation. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" distanced itself from the ultra-liberal agenda and stood up for the national interests, traditions and values ​​of Georgian society. But the West never lets go of its victim so easily. Today Tbilisi is faced with another attempt at a "color revolution", i.e. an attempt at a coup d'etat. Let's hope that it will fail, just as the West's brazen attempts to destabilize Belarus and Kazakhstan failed earlier. Although, it must be admitted that Georgia, having reduced its ties with the post-Soviet area in exchange for promises of European integration, has largely deprived itself of strategic depth.

Such strategic depth is available in the Commonwealth countries, the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union. A qualitatively new space of cooperation is gradually being formed in Greater Eurasia. It is based on the synergy of economic potentials, common transport and logistics infrastructure, and a common understanding of security in the spirit of the principle of "regional solutions to regional problems." This is certainly one of the most powerful challenges to the American unipolar order. Therefore, it is not surprising that the United States and its European satellites are making desperate efforts to destabilize the situation in the Commonwealth countries and set them at odds with each other.

According to available information, American and British intelligence services have set themselves the ambitious task of breaking not only political and economic, but also deep historical and even geographical ties between the states of our region. Affiliated NGOs and media outlets have been instructed to stop "acting head-on" in order to achieve this goal, shift the emphasis to so-called decolonization, and more actively involve local scientists and cultural figures, urbanists, and human rights activists in cooperation.

Washington, London and Brussels are working on options for applying the so-called Ukrainian scenario to individual Commonwealth countries. This means inciting narrow parochial nationalism under the pretext of strengthening national identity and pushing towards integration with the West. There are reports of stable contacts between American and European intelligence services and nationalist parties and movements in the CIS. In addition, with the support of foreign foundations, a whole network of information and analytical platforms and resources operates in Eurasia, promoting a pro-Western and simultaneously anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda. No matter how anachronistic it may seem now, generous foreign funding allows such structures to stay afloat.

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of our Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Western foreign ministries, NGOs and the media have stepped up their efforts to denigrate the role of the USSR in the fight against Nazism. Attempts are being made to change the content of Victory Day by shifting the emphasis from the triumph of the multinational Soviet people to grief and the dismantling of the common military past, so to speak, "into national apartments". The staff of Western embassies in the CIS countries are tasked with drawing attention to - I quote - "the enormous number of victims suffered by the Soviet Union, with the obligatory separate mention of the Ukrainian and other national contributions" when participating in memorial events. I sincerely hope that the foreign falsifiers will be distorted when our countries next year jointly celebrate the great date of May 9, which marked the moral and political triumph of the Soviet people on the world stage.

The work of the CIA and MI6 in preparing structures that are supposed to become a militarized core of coups d'etat in the post-Soviet countries deserves special attention from our intelligence services. The American military base "At-Tanf", located on the border of Syria, Jordan and Iraq, has long been transformed into a real "factory" for producing militants controlled by the West. However, it has been established that recently the territory of Ukraine has been increasingly used for these purposes. For example, such nationalist groups as the "Russian Volunteer Corps", "Georgian Legion", "Kalinovskiy Regiment" are fighting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The first is involved in terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian border. Militants of the "Georgian Legion", reinforced by Ukrainian Nazi radicals from national battalions like "Azov" and "Aidar", are taking part in an attempt at another Georgian Maidan. The CIA and MI6 are counting on using collaborators from the "Kalinowski regiment" to destabilize Belarus in view of the upcoming presidential elections next year.

In addition to Ukrainians, Georgians and Belarusians, a significant proportion of national gangs in Ukraine are militants who arrived from the Middle East. Their training and combat experience are in demand today in the Ukrainian theater of military operations, but in the future, after the capitulation of the Kyiv regime, such mercenaries are supposed to be transferred back to Syria and Afghanistan. At the same time, the possibilities for their penetration into Central Asia are being worked out with an eye to creating chaos in the region, which is strategically important for the Anglo-Saxons.

It has long been known that the West uses international terrorism as a tool to achieve geopolitical goals. However, Western intelligence agencies do not hesitate to resort to terrorist methods to combat their opponents. It is enough to mention the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022. The SVR has information about the direct involvement of professional saboteurs from the Anglo-Saxon intelligence services in this terrorist attack. Let me remind you that Nord Stream was a joint Russian-European project aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted supply of inexpensive Russian gas to Europe. That is, Russia built it together with constructively minded Europeans, and the Anglo-Saxons blew it up. Moreover, destroying Nord Stream was an obsession not only for the Democratic, but also for the Republican administration of the United States.

It remains to be seen how, if at all, Washington's foreign policy will change under Trump. However, I am confident that the American fixation on undermining integration processes on the Eurasian continent will remain unchanged.

This destructive activity can only be countered by joint efforts, developing and deepening our own - Eurasian - security architecture. It must replace the bankrupt Euro-Atlantic model, the dysfunction of which ultimately provoked the Ukrainian and other crises I have outlined. The Anglo-Saxons like to "divide" in order to rule. We, on the contrary, need to unite even more strongly in order to live in peace and security, regardless of any external adventures, degrading totalitarian-liberal Western regimes…

This meeting is a good opportunity to discuss ways to improve the effectiveness of our cooperation and to work out joint measures to address common challenges.

Headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia (SVR) in Yasenevo, Moscow - photo credit Alex Saveliev

Share