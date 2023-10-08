Before you complain, Milena D Sunna was born on 10 June 1991 in Kiev, Ukraine. I have a point to make, or maybe lots…

Sex isn’t as complicated as its portrayed, but sometimes still complicated. Contradiction is Us.

In case you’ve forgotten, we’re animals. Remember that the next time you’re watching the mating rituals of giraffes. Then imagine a chimpanzee or an alien watching a documentary about us courting, cheating, cuckolding and crapping: “Oh, humans are funny!”

The only reason why we’re top of the species chain is because most of us were mistakes that our parents didn’t want but felt better when they loved us after the fact. Maybe they just needed an excuse to be overworked and indebted.

The first two readers to identify the origins of this photo win an afternoon with either Milena Sunna or Jimmy Swaggart. First correct answer gets to choose which one.

NUNS & PORN STARS

I’m against Evangelicals labelling sex as Satanic whilst fucking prostitutes (who are aren’t their prostitute wives living in luxury).

“It is not a present sin, it is a past sin.” The words of Jimmy Swaggart in the video below, as he confesses to his Church on live TV, and essentially forgives himself. It’s a ‘shame’ he got caught with another prostitute. Amen.

If priests and nuns were allowed to screw each other after Sunday service, more kiddies would grown up to be happier adults. Boy Scouts is a different beast because its more likely to attract existing paedophiles than create them.

I’m not picking on Christians and people who teach knots. Muslims, Mormons,and Buddhists have scandals too. Maybe I’ll become spiritual and follow Gandhi’s example when I retire.

“What God wants, God gets, God help us all.”

Sex is the ultimate human religion. Consequently, I cannot rail against single parent porn stars making a living out of our fundamental nature.

I’m envious of them being comfortable with their bodies though more concerned that some are vicariously destroying their future (because society is a beast that bullies forever).

At this moment, Ukrainians are stripping on camera and your charity is helping them survive. But, collectively, the world’s teens would’ve had more options if they hadn’t been brainwashed by easy and distorted sex through their childhood cellphone.

Excess of anything is addiction that warps the mind. It’s most dangerous during puberty. Puberty starts when an underage girl has fantastic fantasies about the dashingly old Captain Jack Sparrow. Or its when we have our first wet dream or period. It only ends when our brain is fully developed which is approximately at age 25.

No one below 25 should be allowed to drive, vote or join the military (or a traditional religion). But sex is unavoidably Us, an essential part of our development, necessary for gaining social skills and replacing dead soldiers. I won’t ban it when I take over the world.

I’m exhausting you but any sexologist will tell you that a higher heart rate is good for your health. For those of you not buying my jabberwocky, I need one ejaculation sentence, hopeful and practical, to fix our planet. Here I go…

We just need to figure out how to make teen sex more positive and get the other half of America to believe in abortion before they infect the world with more kids watching more cellphone porn creating more porn stars (which wouldn’t be fair cause that would dilute earnings, making sex not only easy but cheap… and me scared that a Capitalist will turn my words into a business model).

The word “just” is a helluva contradiction too. It doesn’t cover the rise of porn where democracy is planted, nor folks writing Motherless.com on their bodies before posting those photos online.

WHY PORN IS BAD FOR YOUR BRAIN…

Those thoughts ran away with me after I read ‘Why Porn Is Bad for Your Brain and how it affects childen’.

From a commentator there, I now know “autogynephilia” exists. I’ll forget the word but remember the concept.

Another, despite using it to bash Liberals, correctly said that:

“The best way to control the population is to promise euphoria (sex or otherwise). Give us your vote and we promise you euphoria, and you won't even notice that we're strangling you.”

‘Why Porn is Bad’ is worthy of reflection even if they don’t offer the alternative of using our imagination to masturbate to someone we saw in the mall or at work, or someone whose married. Maybe they think that God is a voyeur, which would make us porn for Heaven. Just a thought.

Why do I always lose a subscriber on Sunday? I can’t figure it out. For those of you still around…

SEX FOR THOUGHT TRAILERS

CLOSING MESSAGE

Share