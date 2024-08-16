1× 0:00 -1:26

‘As a former IDF soldier and historian of genocide, I was deeply disturbed by my recent visit to Israel’ is an article by Omer Bartov. It is essential reading - emotional, perceptive, intellectual, fascinating.

But I first share Anadad Eldan’s poem from within, requesting you read it slow, read it twice, and feel the bloody sand scratch the throat of your mind...

"When I went to Gaza,

I met Samson coming out, ripping his clothes

On his scratched face, rivers flowed,

and the houses bent to let him pass

His pains uprooted trees,

and got caught up in the tangled roots

- in the roots were strands of his hair His head shone like a skull made of rock,

and his faltering steps tore up my tears

Samson walked, dragging a weary sun

Shattered windowpanes, and chains in Gaza’s sea were drowned

I heard how the earth groaned under his steps,

how he slit her gut

Samson’s shoes screeched when he walked."

Take second step in preparation for the article:

Hear the song posted below. Pay attention to Delilah's words as she proves that there's another windows into tragedy, that love and death are the same, that religion does not have to seize the final say...

“Samson went back to bed,

not much hair left on his head

He ate a slice of Wonder Bread

and went right back to bed

Oh, we couldn't bring the columns down

Yeah, we couldn't destroy a single one

And the history books forgot about us,

and the Bible didn't mention us, not even once.”

Finally, most of all, read the article…

