"Human dreams... such fertile ground for the seeds of torment." - Hellraiser III

The world is at war.

Keyboard warriors and cheerleaders using fake names need to be sobered up.

Consequently, I was going to deliver a sobriety article by balancing multipolar gains with the obvious power that the Empire still holds (and is willing to use with horror zest).

However, the result would only have been inferior to Naked Capitalism’s icy shower:

“A question that will only be answered with time is what this stunning change of fortune means for BRICS. Turkiye asked to join BRICS in early September, raising eyebrows as to how that could be squared with Turkiye being a linchpin members of NATO, by virtue of geography and having the biggest NATO army in Europe. One has to wonder now, in light of the Supreme Leader of Iran”s warnings to Assad in June, and more urgently staring in September that the West was planning a new push to oust Assad. One has to wonder if the BRICS application was a deception, or alternatively, Erdogan keeping his options open as the plotting unfolded… Without belaboring the point, Israel’s gain is a big blow for the Axis of Resistance project. Russia has also lost prestige, having invested successfully to fight off the US-backed effort to overthrow Assad during the civil war from 2011 to 2019, only to have it all come to naught. Although no decision seems to have yet been made, commentators such as John Helmer anticipate that Russia will pull out of its naval and air bases in Syria, ending its long-standing commitment to projecting power in the eastern Mediterranean. BRICS is in Schrodinger’s cat phase where there are many things BRICS could potentially be when it grows up, and those possibilities will over time coalesce into a mature form. As Frank Herbert observed in Dune, ‘Beginnings are such delicate times.’ Rubiconned at Moon of Alabama is over-egging the pudding, but there still some merit to this view: ‘Nuclear debate aside, I think we have definitively seen the overmatch the USA has on China and Russia play out in Syria.’”

That chill by Yves Smith is stronger in context which must be read without skipping a word.

