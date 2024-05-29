I’m sick of people saying that South Africa’s got a great Constitution and a functioning judiciary, as if that erases the crime eating us. If you were faced with a murdered 6-year-old girl, lying with her panties pulled down in a pool of her own blood, would you smile at her parents and say that at least she died in a pretty dress? Then there’s the awkward fact that our Constitution’s not great, and our judiciary is corrupt.

Our South African May 29 election isn’t going to change that, or save little girls, because none of the competitors has a track record fighting corruption (which is the source of all our major problems).

But voters have a history of voting for the empty words of people they don’t know, so they will vote (against themselves) again.

Nevertheless, my hope is for a safe election. That would mean less assassinations, riots that remain in the location where they begin, results within one week, a government sitting within two weeks, and a President one month from now.

If safe, I’ll post the results, but be silent otherwise. I’m taking a break from politics and this page, but have scheduled a few interesting items on my more casual substack. Please join me there.

I’m sure to later speak about the Palestinians, Ukrainians and Russians who storm in my heart, but I’ve now got personal things to take care of, and reflect on how I want to change my life.

Please do your best to be well. Keep questioning.

