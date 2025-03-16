“This will be hard. Are you ready for it?” he asked.

“I was born ready,” she said.

But her pout gave her away, so he asked, “Do you like marshmallows?”

“Oh yeah! I love sweet things,” she said.

I want you to imagine a giant one... as big as your garden.”

“Gosh,” she giggled. “That's a BIG fucking marshmallow!”

“And it's going to get bigger because you're going to visualize walking through it, every single day, on your way to college.”

“Golly gosh,” the young thing emphasized. “That’s like trying to bounce through a trampoline made of sugar. And my hair! Ooh! So icky. Ew!”

“That's perspective. That's life.”

“Sickeningly sweet,” she nodded, and smiled when he smiled at her understanding.

