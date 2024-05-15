South Africa is 14 days away from the biggest election in 30 years
No corruption-fighting politicians, but voters are offered free healthcare, executions for murderers, border control and a lot more talking...
May 29 is coming!
There are election outcomes to fear.
However, my dominant emotion during the build-up is excitement. That’s a helluva personal revelation considering my political cynicism, especially my faith in corruption winning.
I guess, like most South Africans, I’m a survivor, so I may as well enjoy the ride! We not going to reach a destination, we could crash, but we could find parking in between. That’s optimism.
My American readers are sure to find the documentaries enlightening. South Africans can dig into the interview videos.
THE RIDE
This afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. This is for South Africans to have free and equal health care.
The NHI is a Fund, paid by our taxes, from which the government will buy health care services for all of us who live in the country from health care providers in the public sector and private sector.
This means when you feel unwell, you can go to your nearest GP or clinic of your choice that has a contract with NHI and not worry about the cost of care.
Although its overwhelmingly what South Africans want, and should be a human right, the fight against it dominates the news because those with money control the Media. They will also take it to Court and likely stall it for years.
It doesn’t ban private medical schemes, as propaganda screams, but it’ll definitely affect it and the profits of Big Pharma.
Corporate profits aside, it’s understandable that those who have wealth want the best health care, as opposed to the inadequate services offered by the crumbling public sector. Furthermore, without the containment of currently wild corruption, political profiteering will occur. A good idea can only work if it's atop a healthy foundation.
The immediate benefit is the booster shot to the ANC’s electioneering.
Learn more about the NHI.
NEWS LINKS
VIDEO NEWS
DOCUMENTARIES
PODCASTS
South African Prisoners Organization for Human Rights is calling on prison to prepare for protests unless fair elections
The drafting of the NHI Bill was funded by the Gates Foundation, that same org that is stealing national soverignty worldwide via their terrorist puppet who runs the WHO. Anyone who relies on medicine for health except in instaces lie getting hit by a bus is in deep kak. Thankfully, in my late 60s I havent been doctored in decades, and take responsibility for my own health.
There is much skepticism about emerging parties and a perception that voting for them is merely empowering the status quo, but there are more non-voters than voters and the Organic Humanity Movement (OHM) is tuned into the needs of these people, who respond very positively.
The Organic Humanity Movement, as a citizen-led organization and registered political party, exists solely to change our political system, including the electoral one. Having met the IEC's requirements to get on the ballot, OHM is rolling out its campaign at grassroots levels. With values and principles that are close to those of most citizens, OHM is growing fast; funded by ordinary South Africans like e, without funding from corporations or hard-pressed taxpayers.
Please scrutinize OHM's manifesto and challenge OHM regarding any other matter on which you feel skeptical.
I attach OHM's manifesto; the website is https://ohm.org.za/
OHM on You Tube
https://www.youtube.com/@OrganicHumanityMovement
You will also find short videos of candidates from the 2021 local elections there.
