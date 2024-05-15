May 29 is coming!

There are election outcomes to fear.

However, my dominant emotion during the build-up is excitement. That’s a helluva personal revelation considering my political cynicism, especially my faith in corruption winning.

I guess, like most South Africans, I’m a survivor, so I may as well enjoy the ride! We not going to reach a destination, we could crash, but we could find parking in between. That’s optimism.

My American readers are sure to find the documentaries enlightening. South Africans can dig into the interview videos.

THE RIDE

This afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. This is for South Africans to have free and equal health care.

The NHI is a Fund, paid by our taxes, from which the government will buy health care services for all of us who live in the country from health care providers in the public sector and private sector. This means when you feel unwell, you can go to your nearest GP or clinic of your choice that has a contract with NHI and not worry about the cost of care.

Although its overwhelmingly what South Africans want, and should be a human right, the fight against it dominates the news because those with money control the Media. They will also take it to Court and likely stall it for years.

It doesn’t ban private medical schemes, as propaganda screams, but it’ll definitely affect it and the profits of Big Pharma.

Corporate profits aside, it’s understandable that those who have wealth want the best health care, as opposed to the inadequate services offered by the crumbling public sector. Furthermore, without the containment of currently wild corruption, political profiteering will occur. A good idea can only work if it's atop a healthy foundation.

The immediate benefit is the booster shot to the ANC’s electioneering.

Learn more about the NHI.

NEWS LINKS

VIDEO NEWS

DOCUMENTARIES

PODCASTS

INTERVIEWS

Share