Why is South Africa withdrawing part of its gold reserves from the USA? Is it a continuation of the Chinese/Russian competition with the US hegemony, or is it because South Africa is broke?

Here’s example of these radically opposing narratives in the Media:

“Amid mounting worries regarding the stability of the US economy, South Africa has undertaken a significant step by opting to repatriate its gold reserves from the United States. This strategic move reflects South Africa's proactive stance in safeguarding its wealth and asserting greater authority over its financial assets. The decision to retrieve its gold reserves from American vaults signifies South Africa's response to the evolving global economic landscape. With rising inflation rates and escalating debt levels signaling potential instability in the US financial system, experts in international finance suggest that South Africa is seeking to mitigate risks by reclaiming control over its precious metal assets…” - source “South Africa’s cash-strapped Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tapped the country’s gold and foreign-exchange reserves to steady its eye-watering debt, while boosting spending on teachers, nurses and welfare in a critical election year. In his last budget before the May 29 vote, in which the ruling African National Congress risks losing its national majority for the first time since 1994, Godongwana told lawmakers in Cape Town on Wednesday that he will restructure reserves held at the central bank to free up 150 billion rand over three years.” - source

My point of this quick post isn’t about the gold or my country, but rather the storytelling nature of Media and who controls it.

Almost everything that happens can be reinterpreted to fit an agenda, especially our confirmation bias. Question everything!

