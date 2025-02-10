The South African-linked oligarchs surrounding (or is that trumping?) the President of the USA
Democracy Now interviews jornalist Chris McGreal about the ties of the "PayPal Mafia" to South Africa.
It’s interesting (and coincidental) that I mentioned Swakopmund in a note earlier, and then the next video I see mentions that little place in passing. But the focus is on my country, South Africa, and the connections a bunch of American billionaires have to it.
The Left will, of course, be attacking the Right, so watch this with a pinch of salt, but also with some sugar. From my side, I welcome chaos in the USA, whilst hoping that, in the long run, it doesn’t increase global inequality.