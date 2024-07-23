HIS DAUGHTER

Sabrina van Schoor was bullied for her father’s crimes, allegedly abused by family members, and then imprisoned for hiring a hitman to kill her mother. She was ironically given a longer sentence than her father, sent to the same prison, but released on parole after 10 years.

I want to know what you consider justifiable or unforgivable. I’ll respond to your comments when back online next week.

