South Africa's 'Dirty Harry' killed 39 people at the end of Apartheid
Louis van Schoor served 12 years in prison; convicted for 7 murders and 2 assassinations, 30 kills considered justifiable. He once boasted 100 kills.
HIS DAUGHTER
Sabrina van Schoor was bullied for her father’s crimes, allegedly abused by family members, and then imprisoned for hiring a hitman to kill her mother. She was ironically given a longer sentence than her father, sent to the same prison, but released on parole after 10 years.
I want to know what you consider justifiable or unforgivable. I’ll respond to your comments when back online next week.