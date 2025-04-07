The practical effect of the the proverbial sun rising in Asia is that their stock markets got burnt this morning. The 5-10% share drop includes the tribe called Australia. This suggests what will happen in the West where folks get out of bed later.

It’s possible the USA enters a bear market, but that’s misleading ‘cause they’re more overpriced than that mawling suggests.

Wednesday wants to be more important. Will the second round of tariff threats be effected then? How many slave countries will make a deal, settling for a smaller economy instead of an even smaller one with morals.

Will Taiwan be the first to get a ‘break’, or will it be the penguins on those subantarctic islands - Asians versus Penguins, the eternal economic war that AI thankfully made us aware of.

Oligarchical Project 2025 will put pressure on the Fed to drop the interest rate i.e., the Feds blamed for holding back America, and not MAGA (but, in defence of MAGA, it doesn’t exist, just a political construct like Kamala Harris).

Alternatively, Project 2025 may be forced to retreat and, because the news needs to be filled with anything, hype sanctions on America’s greatest ‘enemies’, or point fingers at Russia for continuing to win on the strategic mineral battlefield, or drop a bomb elsewhere - Iranians are checking the weather forecast.

Traditionally, after Wednesday comes Thursday. That’s when China holds its Hey America Tariff Festival. It’ll be a treat for lovers of fireworks!

Good morning, and welcome to an interesting week in what is only our lives. Don’t watch CNN and Fox. Instead look for we-don’t-raise-our-voices commentary from other economic hubs such as these:

