I got high on you commenting on the pages of those I recommended in Substack Spotlight #1 (in November last year).

Like a heroin addict, I’m doing it again. Not altruistically, but because a good deed is a cure for my shitty day. And it’s an excuse for me to swear a lot whilst drinking morning beer, especially since some of the people I have the most respect for respect irreverence (or so I think for my convenience).

I’ll disguise my selfishness with the noble theme of ‘Fighting Lies for Freedom’. Unlike that arbitrary title suggests, Chuck Norris and Jason Statham will not be kicking arseholes on behalf of Truth (c’mon, think about it, the South African version of spelling “asshole” is way more anal).

Chuck has a stupid code that won’t let him say anything about anybody that isn’t positive which means he gets the Government his code deserves. Jason, always the good guy, wanted to, but was already booked for a second job as a beekeeper. - sheesh, this global gig economy!).

Chuck and Jason’s unavailability forced me to drink another reflective beer, and wonder if ‘Fighting Lies for Freedom’ is something Trump or Obama might have said whilst Jim Steinman Pandora’s Box sang the greatest pop song, ‘Original Sin (The Natives Are Restless Tonight)’. The upshot is that I get to use a more relevant-to-our-era description.

I present ‘Shitsniffers’ - Matthew Alford, Piers Robinson, Fabian A. Scherschel, and JJ Starky. Some of them kindly got a doctorate to earn my opinion - I thank thee for thy effort to me humanity!

MATTHEW ALFORD (10 subscribers)

“I am an academic working on the relationship between WAR and the MEDIA. This - along with an evidently horrible sense of humour - has led me to make this page. Subscribe for FREE to this Substack and you will receive an article about once a month throughout 2024 - the worst ever year in international relations. Honest to God, if we make it to New Year’s Day 2025 as a species, I’ll vacuum the stairs. It’s ALL FREE until YOU make me too popular.”

Matt Alford was involved in making one of the most important documentaries in 2022, ‘Theatre of War - How the Pentagon and CIA Took Hollywood’. I have to like him more because he agrees with me that 2024 is going to be terrible (we should be drinking buddies). Furthermore, a sometimes comic supporting Julian Assange at the UN is the epitome of international laughter (Stella Assange needs all the free condoms she can grab in order to defend her family from the USA). Matt’s a newbie to substack, with only 3 4 posts, so maybe a little guy like me can get you to give him a boost.

PIERS ROBINSON (1000+ subscribers)

“British academic researcher in the field of media studies. He is also a co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies and a founder of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media (SPM). He has authored a number of publications on the CNN effect. He has attracted criticism for disputing the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Civil War.” - Wiki

Piers Robinson understands that Government abuses the Media for the purpose of war, that the Media is happy to be abused, what’s put on TV affects the Public and Government policy, and that the UK’s Labour Party suffered a coup through false or exaggerated claims of anti-semitism. This doesn’t make him popular, but it makes him cool in the war for truth.

J.J. STARKY (500 subscribers)

“Former political strategist. Part-time citizen journalist. Work published in the likes of The Salisbury Review, Off Guardian, Conservative Women. Based in the UK.”

Starky is the only one here I don’t know is real, which is ironic considering my intention. However, he’s a marketing genius in that he used Edward Norton’s face from ‘Fight Club’ to get me to subscribe. I say “he” for convenient bias, and because I’ve never met a great woman that thinks “Fight Club’ is more genius than ‘Titanic’. Outside of his image manipulation, he’s rad on following up on COVID. That’s the viral infection that’s been mysteriously forgotten by the Public because the West stopped marketing the danger (even though the latest wave is here, and more infectious). I expect that Starky and I will disagree on points and possibly gender but we’re solid on expecting government accountability for their fuck-ups therein. I raise my beer and say “Fuck Boris” in the hope Edward Norton wants to join our We Are All Bob Club.

Drink their truth with me…

NB: Unfortunately, Fabian A. Scherschel turned out to be a biased journalist, unwilling to discuss propaganda he posted regarding the war in Ukraine. Gave him month to respond, but he didn’t. So deleted him here.

