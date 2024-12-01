Syria was the first internet war. Cellphones ensured that its beheadings and attacked hospitals were broadcast. Documentaries abounded. YouTube and the darker web drowned in its violence, and was reflected in our burning eyes.

Our shock and sympathy was better described as voyeurism. When it suddenly vanished from our screens, we never noticed, as if people don’t suffer when we don’t see them.

Now its back in digital with Season 2 of Aleppo which, in last night’s episode, was recaptured by The Rebels (who are revolutionaries to some and terrorists to those who believe they are sponsored by Israel, Turkey and the USA).

My belief is that another front in the the West/East War has opened.

NEWS & ARTICLES

ANALYSIS

My sympathy/empathy is rarely with governments and guns.

It is always with the People who could have been you or I depending on where our fathers had sex. It’s random why a child is in a block of flats when a missile disintegrates it, why a woman becomes a sex slave, or a man who wants peace becomes a killer.

As we have for Palestine and Lebanon, and Ukraine and Russia, we should be crying and angry for Syria.

We should also reflect on how the bigger picture affects our lives, from morality to propaganda, and from food prices to pensions relying on stockmarkets.

Share