I may be an Absurdist who doesn’t get Xmas, but I’m sympathetic to those of you who are lonely this year because you killed your extended family at last year’s gathering.

If so, here’s my present to you (since last week’s Bald video was a handful hit).

I’m jumping back 2 years to when Benjamin Rich a.k.a. Mr. Bald made a trip that became internet legend. Youtube commentator Martins3993 summed up the video with:

“Taking a bus to the middle of nowhere, walking 30 km across a desert, stumbling upon one of the greatest Soviet relics, and then taking a 50 buck MVD taxi to a closed off city. Just a regular day in a Soviet adventurer's life.”

C’mon, Putin, let this dude back into Russia. A million countryside babushkas are dying whilst waiting to meet him.

No more bits and pieces from me except for my ancient slaughter of paedophile Santa poem (if you’re fragile - overly woke, overly conservative, overly something - don’t click the link).

I’ll see you, next year, with a feature article. If you’re a subscriber, don’t get involved in a highway crash before then. Non-subscribers, happy drinking and... drinking until you find your place in our world.

Share