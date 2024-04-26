I’ll be back with an article on Sunday. If you’re not subscribed to Notes, where I share links to other writers and videos, or to Wicked Ghosts where I present a variety of interesting things other than geopolitics, then sprinkle yourself with sugar and get ready to be licked below.

What you’re seeing is the first course - your friends lie on the table, salt and peppered. Saliva drips onto the suits of the eager diners. Know that the main meal will be your family. And, of course, you are desert.

This short video of greed is by Denis Villeneuve (famous for the excellent ‘Dune’ movies but, in a just world, would be better known for the emotionally powerful foreign-language movie called 'Incendies').

Definitely dramatic but are you confused? If so, consider this comment on YouTube:

“This short is clearly NOT JUST an essay on the elites and their extreme excess. It is just as much about us. The young women sitting with the elites assumes the role of the audience [US]. She looks on with disgust but by the end of the piece she too is consumed by greed and sloth. To reinforce this, the film opens with camera zooming out from the the Maitre D. He is looking at the 'Establishment' with a masked revulsion. At the end, the film zooms towards the Maitre D with the same expression. Only this time, he is looking directly at us.

Thank the Babylonians that it’s Friday. Don’t crash on the way home. I’m going to slip two beers and a Chinese movie in between writing. If I go out, I’m going to give every prostitute and homeless garbage collector a big smile. I’ll even accept love letters from politicians. No one will spoil my feet on this Earth. Ensure you enjoy your weekend!

