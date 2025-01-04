Geopolitical Economy Report is one of Substack’s finest. You should subscribe before watching their latest video on YouTube.

The US stock market is in "the mother of all bubbles", with the market capitalization of publicly traded companies at 206% of GDP. This is higher than the dot-com bubble of 2000 and even the peak of the crash of 1929. Meanwhile, just 25 companies make up over half of the weight of the S&P 500, and the Magnificent 7 Big Tech monopolies are 35% of the market cap of the index… Tesla is a financial firm that makes a few cars… However, the US economy was built upon this financial house of cards, and politicians are profiting from it. Ben Norton explains the dangers.

Tomorrow, I'll post a mammoth poll for you to share your views on serious issues, from the USA and Russia, to Trump and billionaires. I'll drop a feature the week after.

