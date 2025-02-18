This is the most important podcast since Trump took office (on behalf of billionaires and their CIA who are undoubtedly reorganising, rearming and reaiming the Deep State at the perpetually redumbed masses who think Democrats vs Republicans is a real thing).

It would be useless to label me as a ‘conspiracy theorist’ because They adopted that term for Their marketing campaign that got Their people, who are more important than Trump, into every office needed for manipulation.

If, at the end of this, you’ve gained a new understanding of vaccines and other cute things, you will be right in thinking, “We’re fucked!”

No one explains that better than Whitney Webb at Unlimited Hangout, so subscribe to her after listening to her podcast (her articles will also whimper your mind). Her guest for this one was Max Jones, a producer for the indomitable Chris Hedges (yes, I’m name dropping). He said he will be using his substack more in the future, so sign up there too.

I put on headphones and listened whilst making a giant pot of mushroom, broccoli, cauliflower, sweet potato and garlic soup. If need be, you can change the ingredients… BUT LISTEN. The play and download options are halfway down the page at-

Regular readers know I’m on hiatus to to test if the world keeps spinning whilst I write about foreign movies (that have nothing to do with Peter Thiel). Be nice in the comment section, except when slamming spammers and people who eat people.

I’m using a fake photo ‘cause adding soya sauce made mine delicious but look like I threw the dog’s crap in it.

Share