British colonialism left a mess called India and Pakistan. Local corruption, religion, chauvinism and nationalism made a bigger mess. It’s correct to fear a nuclear war.

However, despite their glaring faults and corpses, the countries showed calculated escalation and restraint in their recent fight.

Again, news mostly wasn’t the news, more a confusing salvo of propaganda. Truth needs time, and Black Mountain Analysis has taken a step towards that with ‘War or just another Wagah’. I hope you read it.

I commented: “Two roosters enter the cockpit, strutting their stuff... and the sharpened spurs attached to their legs.” I was comparing the battle to the savagery of cockfighting and the ridiculousness of the daily Wagah ceremony at the Attari–Wagah border of Pakistan and India.

When someone responded, I said that after watching the award-winning ‘Showgirls of Pakistan’ documentary, which I did years ago, I realised how little I knew about the country.

Its free to view. It’s sad, crazy, disturbing, entertaining and educational. Look into the darkness (and then reflect on who has nuclear weapons, and that us humans are nothing more than insane sticks on a tolerant planet).

