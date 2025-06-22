“I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team, like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done… I want to just thank everybody, and in particular, God. I want to just say we love you, God, and we love our great military. Protect them. God bless the Middle East.” - Donald John Trump, the President of Americans, Europeans and some South Africans

Trump has proudly followed the American Presidential tradition of bombing a foreign country and; without Congressional approval, committing an illegal national act of war and; committing an international war crime by targeting Tehran's civilian nuclear energy facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Despite this becoming his main historical entry, surpassing his “peaceful” weapon deliveries to Ukraine and Israel, I'm loathe to use his name and the misnomer "President" as if they're important.

The Corporatocracy, its Deep State soldiers, its think tank planners, and its NGO marketing teams deserve the credit.

Trump, like his predecessors, is for sale.

No Republicans, no Democrats, no political representatives, no government employees. Just an open-to-bribes consortium eager for religious votes from churches fronted by power seekers getting their dicks sucked beneath the pulpit.

In the mix are the MAGA worshipping Trump as the prophet of their ideals though he has repeatedly shown them he doesn't believe in any of them. It’s Judas as Lord, and the apostles the cast of Monty Python.

Most of us outsiders sympathise with the causes of their citizen madness but recognise that the chronically depressed need help in an asylum after their big guns, bad bibles and selected free speech have been confiscated.

The Empire has no saints, only the shills, the swindled and those who saw an opportunity to use the situation to express their rageous nature instead of actively helping their communities and seeking knowledge of the geopolitical situations and people they commit violence against.

Netanhayu, the common criminal using the tool of Zionism to retain his position away from prison, deserves the last word:

"President Trump and I often say ‘peace through strength’. First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. President Trump, I thank you, the people of Israel thank you, the forces of civilisation thank you. God bless America, God bless Israel, and may God bless our unshakeable alliance, our unbreakable faith."

Of course, that last word would change if there's no sign of radiation from the bombed facilities, or if Moslems expressed their rage against ‘Christians’. Not a big worry because their politicians will protect them with law and prayer corralling them into safe spaces. Rather use your sympathy for the hardship upon hardship visited upon the People of the Middle East for the past century.

Share