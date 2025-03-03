Tucker Carlson: The Killing of White South Africans?
Tucker Carlson interviews Ernst Roets from Afriforum in South Africa, the land of violence, gross inequality, corruption, racism, BEE and DEI.
This interview will be the biggest news in South Africa this week. Considering it’s Tucker Carlson’s show, it’s bound to be commented on by the USA’s divided media.
I’m still not writing, handcuffing my opinion. However, you can watch and learn, or at least get one piece in the jigsaw puzzle of national and global politics.