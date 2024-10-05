Russia normally releases daily reports, so they were undoubtedly emphasising Ukraine’s losses by issuing a weekly report too. It’s a horror show.

28 September – 4 October 2024

In the period from 28 September to 4 October, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 29 group strikes by high-precision weapons, including a Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile and attack drones.

The strikes hit energy facilities that supported the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, as well as the infrastructure of military airfields.

In addition, AFU arsenals, temporary deployment areas, concentration areas of AFU troops, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries were hit by the strikes.

Over the past week, the Sever Group of Forces has been eliminating the AFU formations in Kursk region.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery strikes against concentration areas of personnel and military hardware of five mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, three air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and five territorial defence brigades have thwarted the enemy's attempts to launch counter-attacks and deploy reserves. In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, Russian troops hit units of an AFU motorised infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, a marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades.

Over the past week, more than 3,050 troops, four tanks, 43 armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 77 motor vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces. Twenty-eight field artillery guns and seven electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

The Zapad Group of Forces has improved their tactical position along the front line in the past seven days and has liberated Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Vishnyovoye (Kharkov region). They inflicted losses on six mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

Eleven counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were thwarted.

The enemy losses amounted to more than 2,880 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 42 motor vehicles, as well as 37 field artillery guns, including sixteen 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers supplied by NATO countries. In addition, 14 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations as well as 29 field ammunition depots were eliminated.

The Yug Group of Forces liberated Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The Group delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade.

Twenty counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were thwarted.

The enemy sustained losses of up to 5,110 troops, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, 44 motor vehicles, 47 field artillery guns, with 30 of them produced by Western countries. Thirteen ammunition depots were eliminated.

The Tsentr Group's decisive actions liberated the settlements of Nelepovka and Krutoy Yar (Donetsk People's Republic). The Group's strikes defeated units of five mechanised brigades, one infantry brigade, two jaeger brigades, one assault brigade, one airborne brigade, one air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two territorial defence brigades and two national guard brigades.

In addition, 48 counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments were repelled. During the week, the AFU units suffered losses of up to 4,210 troops, two tanks, 16 armoured fighting vehicles, 31 motor vehicles, and 31 field artillery guns in this direction.

The Vostok Group of Forces took more favourable lines and positions and liberated Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic). Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

Ten counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were thwarted.

The enemy losses amounted to up to 890 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, 60 motor vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, and eight field ammunition depots.

The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on one infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and one coastal brigade, three territorial defence units and one national guard brigade.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 510 troops, two tanks, 42 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, five electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, and 10 field ammunition depots.

Air defence systems have shot down seven U.S.-made ATACMS operational missiles, six French-made Hammer aerial bombs, 22 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, as well as 540 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles during the week.

Over the past week, 83 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the line of contact, with 44 of them during the mop-up operation in Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,816 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,524 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,569 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,915 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

Kursk region report

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia became, as some of us expected, a meatgrinder (which is different to Europe’s and the USA’s jubilation). Rather than share the full report, I share the final paragraph:

Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 20,200 troops, 135 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armoured personnel carriers, 870 armoured fighting vehicles, 580 motor vehicles, 165 artillery guns, 33 MLRS launchers, including eight of HIMARS and six of MLRS made by the USA, nine SAM launchers, five transport-loading vehicles, 43 electronic warfare stations and nine counter-battery radars, three air defence radars, 20 engineering and other vehicles, including 12 counterobstacle vehicles, one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle, and two armoured recovery vehicles.

Fuck NATO for killing Ukraine!

I can’t wait for this war to end!

Share