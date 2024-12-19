“The draft on combating the glorification of Nazism contained in report A/79/456 elicited debate, triggering a recorded vote before its adoption. By the text, the Assembly expressed concern about the glorification of the Nazi movement, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS organization, including by erecting monuments and memorials and holding public demonstrations in the name of the glorification of the Nazi past.Prior to that, an amendment to the text was adopted, also by a recorded vote, adding an operative paragraph that raised alarm over the Russian Federation’s use of the pretext of eliminating neo-Nazism to justify its territorial aggression against Ukraine…” - UN

On December 17, 2024, after a 19-year effort, Russia succeeded in having the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) pass ‘Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance’.

119 countries voted for it, 53 against, and 10 abstained.

Unsurprisingly, those against were mostly Western countries and included the USA and its military allies - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Germany, Poland and United Kingdom - and its proxy, Ukraine.

Interestingly, Armenia voted for it whilst Georgia said no. Switzerland and Turkey abstained.

A/C.3/79/L.2: ‘COMBATING NAZISM…’

The resolution document includes:

Noting that neo-Nazism is more than just the glorification of a past movement, it is a contemporary phenomenon with strong vested interests in racial inequality and an investment in gaining broad support for its false claims of racial superiority. Alarmed at the spread in many parts of the world of various extremist political parties, movements, ideologies and groups of a racist or xenophobic character, including neo-Nazis and skinhead groups, and at the fact that this trend has resulted in the implementation of discriminatory measures and policies at the local or national level. Noting with concern that, even where neo-Nazis or extremists do not formally participate in government, the presence therein of extreme right-wing ideologues can have the effect of injecting into governance and political discourse the same ideologies that make neo-Nazism and extremism so dangerous. Seriously concerned that neo-Nazi groups, as well as other groups and individuals espousing ideologies of hatred, have increasingly targeted susceptible individuals, mainly children and youth, by means of specifically tailored websites with the aim of their indoctrination and recruitment. Expresses deep concern about the glorification, in any form, of the Nazi movement, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS organization, including by erecting monuments and memorials, holding public demonstrations in the name of the glorification of the Nazi past, the Nazi movement and neo-Nazism, declaring or attempting to declare such members and those who fought against the anti-Hitler coalition, collaborated with the Nazi movement and committed war crimes and crimes against humanity participants in national liberation movements, as well as by the renaming of streets glorifying them. Encourages States to develop and implement national action plans for the elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, with a view to, inter alia, monitoring closely the phenomenon of Nazism, neo -Nazism and Holocaust denial, such as commemorative celebration of the Nazi regime, its allies and related organizations. Recalls the conclusions of the Special Rapporteur that revisionism and attempts to falsify history may, in certain circumstances, fall under the prohibition of hate speech under article 4 (a) of the Convention, which States are required to declare as offences punishable by law, 16 and that neo-Nazi recruitment attempting to mainstream extreme ideologies or racial, ethnic or religious hatred and intolerance may fall under article 4 (b) of the Convention;

The penultimate point will not be met enthusiastically.

Encourages Governments, non-governmental organizations and relevant actors to disseminate, as widely as possible, information regarding the contents of and the principles outlined in the present resolution, including through the media, but not limited to it.

The first three pages of Google results don’t include mainstream media. Mainstream coverage belongs to NATO, and it’ll not allow Russia to fight Nazism whilst NATO arms Nazism fighting for ‘Western democracy’.

Share