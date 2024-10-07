The US Army Corps of Engineers has offered a contract “for the research and development of active research programs that focus on modeling impacts on the environment and the impacts of nuclear weapons on farm systems that optimizes AgriShock, a code suite for modeling the effects of nuclear weapons on agricultural systems… The contractor must be able to… increase the geographic coverage to include former Eastern Block countries and… update their AgriShock software code to regions beyond eastern Europe and western Russia.”

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) intends to issue an award on a sole source basis (IAW FAR 13.106-1(b)(1)) with Terra Analytics, Inc., 966 10th Street, Boulder, Colorado 80302-7474, for the research and development of active research programs that focus on modeling impacts on the environment and the impacts of nuclear weapons on farm systems that optimizes AgriShock, a code suite for modeling the effects of nuclear weapons on agricultural systems.

The objective of this project is to build upon previous research efforts to develop and optimize AgriShock, a code suite for modeling the effects of nuclear weapons on agricultural systems. The minimum needs of this contract are that the contractor provide all personnel, equipment, facilities, supervision, and other items necessary to conduct studies that demonstrate modeling of nuclear warfare on a global scale that would lead to destruction of the agriculture systems such as farms. The contractor must be able to execute the following:

1) utilize AgriShock, code suite, to increase the geographic coverage to include former Eastern Block countries and implement software code on DoD TS/SCI level ERDC supercomputing resources;

2) update their AgriShock software code to regions beyond eastern Europe and western Russia, with regions chosen to support the ERDC mission to support the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) goals of modeling effects of nuclear events;

3) utilize the AgriShock software to incorporate aerial mapping;

4) extend the AgriShock software code by developing a beta radioisotope uptake model that reflects the manner in which a non-destructive nuclear event; and 5) ensure that the updated Agrishock software can be implemented on existing and/or new secure Linux-based ERDC HPC computing environments.

The intended procurement will be classified under North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) 541511 – Custom Computer Programming Services with a Small Business Size Standard of $34 million.

This notice of intent is not a request for competitive proposals and no solicitation document exists for this requirement. However, parties interested in responding to this notice shall submit technical data, including price, sufficient to determine capability in providing the same or similar product.

All capability statements received by the closing date of the publication of this synopsis will be considered by the Government…

Statements are due by 12:00pm Central Time, Thursday, 12 September 2024. No phone calls will be accepted.

