King USA and the undemocratic UN were again in vicious session on April 18. The USA, in a Security Council session, used its veto to block Palestine’s full membership in the UN. It doubled as a vote against itself.

12 of the 15 member Security Council members voted in favor, including U.S. allies France, Japan and South Korea. The UK and Switzerland’s cowardly abstentions left the USA as the only doomsayer.

Israel is the one-hand clapper. Its Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, proved that his country believes all Palestinians are unworthy when he generalised with, “The shameful proposal was rejected. Terrorism will not be rewarded."

Colonialism may be alive but it’s dying. The food that Exceptionalism eats eventually fights back. 5 million brown people will matter more than oil and bomb profits.

In 1990, the German band Scorpion sang ‘Winds of Change’ as the Soviet Union collapsed. Can the USA not feel the hurricane in its face? Does it not realise that no country can forever fart so loud to keep its balance?

I haven’t forgotten you! You voted for a feature on South Africa. I’ll deliver that meal on Sunday at midday. It’ll be bloody, so bring soap and a wet towel, and a caring finger to click Share.

