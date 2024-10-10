The homeless go to work, looking to buy a smile, but no matter how many dimes they grab, they’ll never drive a car.

Kids in school to get miseducated, a wife sucking stress, getting medicated, making her dislocated.

Dad, where did all your dreams go, I seem them slipping out your head into other people’s flow?

When you stand in a crowd, do you know who you are? Or are you someone else’s eyes stacked in a big, black jar?

The good times scent the past. With tears that reek and wreak, it's a future so bleak that it can only be called vast.

Are you voting the same again, wearing the fool’s brave mask?

