The homeless go to work, looking to buy a smile, but no matter how many dimes they grab, they’ll never drive a car.
Kids in school to get miseducated, a wife sucking stress, getting medicated, making her dislocated.
Dad, where did all your dreams go, I seem them slipping out your head into other people’s flow?
When you stand in a crowd, do you know who you are? Or are you someone else’s eyes stacked in a big, black jar?
The good times scent the past. With tears that reek and wreak, it's a future so bleak that it can only be called vast.
Are you voting the same again, wearing the fool’s brave mask?
