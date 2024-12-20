Screenshot of Military Summary Channel’s war map

Russia and North Korea making daily progress in regaining the Russian territory of Kursk.

Major Russian gains in Ukraine except for the strategic position of Chasiv Yar where Ukrainians made a successful counteroffensive. The city is rubble, but command of the hill is important.

However, most eyes are currently on Pokrovsk. As the image above shows, Russia is cutting off the southern supply lines and consolidating its position before attack. The fall of Pokrovsk would be one of Russia’s greatest victories and allow it rapid accumulation westwards.

Russia will be in a powerful position before Trump is appointed as the red herring manager of the USA.

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY REPORT (DEC 19, 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on armed formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Zolochev and Volchansk (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to more than 100 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Monachinovka, Kutkovka, Dvurechnaya, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the enemy were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 troops, six pickup trucks, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Chasov Yar, Reznikovka, Zvanovka, Seversk, and Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 315 troops, two armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Peschanoye, Zarya, Shcherbinovka, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Twelve counter-attacks launched by AFU armed formations were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 520 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Zelenovka and Novy Komar (Donetsk People's Republic). Losses were inflicted on formations of one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade near Bogatyr, Velikaya Novoselka, Zelenoye Pole and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by the enemy's units was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 175 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Kamenskoye, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, and Sadovoye (Kherson region). One counter-attack of the enemy's assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, one motor vehicle, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged clusters of the enemy's manpower and military hardware in 149 areas.

Air defence units shot down one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, one Neptune long-range missile, and 154 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,064 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,844 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,502 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,822 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,326 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

