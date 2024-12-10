It’s rare for me to ask you to share, but FUCKING SHARE.

Benjamin Netanhayu - photo credit to Alex Levac

Benjamin Netanhayu finally appeared in court today.

Ensure you watch the leaked tapes of the related interrogations which appear in ‘THE BIBI FILES’ documentary. Netanhayu failed to have it banned.

It’s produced by Alex Gibney, America’s most well known documentarian, who gave us ‘Zero Days’, ‘Taxi to the Dark Side’ and ‘Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room’.

South African director Alexis Bloom is known for ‘Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes’, and produced ‘We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks’.

WATCH ‘THE BIBI FILES’

Screenings in London and North England.

Dec 11: Jolt Films (streaming)

Dec 13: Apple TV, YouTube/Google Play, Amazon, Sky, Microsoft, Virgin, Rakuten (streaming)

‘THE BIBI FILES’ TRAILER

DOGWOOF

Dogwoof has distributed some of my favourite documentaries.

Please read about/stream ‘Blackfish’ (devestating),‘Sabaya’ (brave), ‘Collective’ (infuriating), ‘Beyond Utopia’ (scary), ‘The Eternal Memory’ (love), and ‘Abacus: Small Enough to Jail’ (one of the best movies about the 2008 crash).

I’m excited for new releases ‘Black Box Diaries', ‘No Other Land’ and ‘Sugarcane’.

