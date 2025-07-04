As follow-on to my previous post, ‘Killed on the 4th of July’, please ensure that you watch the free documentaries banned by the BBC this year.

I don’t have a link for ‘To Kill A War Machine’ but undoubtedly activists will post it online. Start searching. Similarly, if any of the above links are removed, you will find them elsewhere, maybe on Rumble, Odyssee or OK.ru.

Israelism should be watched as strong reminder that there are Jews who are horrified by Zionists. Their awakening and bravery are rare joy in this era of killing.

You could round off today by viewing “What I expose is not a list, it is a system, and that is to be addressed.” Those were the words of Francesca Albanese as she, yesterday, named the companies profiting from Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Or, my dear American readers, you could choose to be part of the the July 4 nationalism that has been killing natives and foreigners for 250 years i.e., we should never allow the enemy to be ourselves.

Share