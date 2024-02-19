I’m sharing my comment on John Mearsheimer’s substack:

The persecution of Julian Assange is a visceral example of the length monsters will go to scare or destroy one of us who refuses to be servant to corrupt power.

We cannot live in a world where most of us think that the only option is to turn the other cheek or bury our eyes in the sand of the false reality created for us.

If you share that belief, then realise that the terrible things done to Julian are happening to us, and are war crimes against our better future.

We are all Julian Assange!