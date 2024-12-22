It’s a propaganda win when we obediently listen to Western Mainstream Media (MSM) telling us what Russians are thinking, or a ‘liberal’ NGO we’ve never heard gives us the results of a poll on their mentality towards Putin. If it were true, then Russia would have fallen in 2022.

Historical reflection won’t be kind, maybe in similar fashion to the Nazi’s telling their citizens that their enemies had lost hope and the future of lebensraum was terrific.

Although I make an effort to hear both sides, I don’t understand Russian society enough to be a definitive on many matters, but know enough to state that I’m lied to by the most popular global media, and those in my South Africa (which are mostly sponsored by the CIA).

Consequently, I’m not quoting black and white today. I’m letting you decide how genuine the following opinions are, as excerpted from two Russian publications.

I have deliberately excluded TASS and the Moscow Times whose English versions are more available. Besides, TASS is state-owned, and the Moscow Times is based in Amsterdam.

Svobodnaya Pressa (SVPRESSA)

“A good bottom line for a bad game: Why Russia Doesn't Block Ukrainian Ports Through Which the Junta Receives NATO Weapons”

Is it possible to bomb 20 kilometers of concrete port berths of three Odessa ports? These berths are designed for a 10-point storm. To destroy them, several thousand Iskander missiles are needed… The easiest way to block all three Odessa ports is to lay bottom mines. The Odessa Bay is extremely shallow. There are many sand banks. And large-tonnage ships do not sail in the "clean sea", but along relatively narrow fairways. This bay is an ideal place for laying bottom mines, as demonstrated by the First and Second World Wars. Is it unethical to lay mines in the Odessa Gulf? The Ukrainian Armed Forces laid hundreds of sea anchor mines there even before the start of the Northern Military Operation… The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not hesitate to lay mines near Russian ports… What if Kyiv responds and starts laying mines in the Azov Sea? So compare the above figures for the trade turnover of the Odessa and Azov ports… If they had the same means as the Russians, they would have covered the entire Black and Azov Seas. It is just unclear why Russia does not lay mines near the Odessa and Danube ports of Ukraine? Maybe someone likes to have lunch on schedule?

“Mikhail Delyagin: Take a closer look at Medvedev, at what he says and what he does: The ex-president now has much more in common with his Telegram channel than with the views of 10 years ago”

Those interested in our real prospects should take a closer look at the figure of Dmitry Medvedev. Yes, his presidency was frankly catastrophic… Yes, his protracted premiership was no better… However, Medvedev’s recent visit to China and meeting with Xi Jinping force us to look at this seemingly unambiguous figure from a completely different point of view, especially taking into account the energy with which individuals identified with the leader of United Russia suddenly began to refute the significance of this trip, insisting on its purely formal and exclusively party character… The official purpose of Medvedev’s visit is to convey a personal message from the president to the Chinese leader. In diplomacy, the messenger is no less important than the message itself… At the same time, in recent years, Medvedev has evolved quite clearly, albeit hidden from the eyes of the general public. In particular, not so long ago, a heart-rending de-Stalinizer and the embodiment of almost all the standards of liberalism, this year he called for the return of the death penalty… Many of today's patriots (and not only the author of these lines) in different years began as complete liberals - and only over time recovered from this monstrous illness…

“Syrian Exodus Points Russian Air Force to Libya, Closer to Gibraltar”

A dilemma arose: what to do with them in the future? Send them to the Motherland? Or somewhere else? Moscow appears to have chosen the second option. The new address for at least some of the Russian combat units leaving Syria is Libya, a large oasis in the Sahara Desert, located at the northern foot of the Es Soda Mountains and surrounded by hills up to 200 meters high. It was there that by 1969, Soviet military engineers built a fairly modern air force base for the Libyan Air Force, Al-Jufra, 9 kilometers northeast of the city of Hun. With an asphalt runway (4,185 meters long and 60 meters wide) and taxiways, underground storage facilities for fuel and ammunition, with sand caponiers for aircraft as shelters… The Romanian specialized publication Defense Romania also stated: “Although two Russian military bases on Syrian territory continue to operate, there is already an air bridge between the Khmeimim airbase in Syria and the Al-Jufra airfield in Libya.”

“The United States, Arab countries and terrorists are unhappy with Turkey's actions”

US President-elect Donald Trump made an intriguing statement at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, referring to the events in Syria. “One side has basically been destroyed. Nobody knows who’s on the other side. But I do,” he stressed. “You know who it is? Turkey. Okay? Turkey is behind this. He [Erdogan] is a very smart guy. They’ve wanted this for thousands of years, and he got it… Egypt, hoping to allay fears about the new government in Syria, turned to Ankara. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is preparing to meet Erdogan in Cairo at the D-8 summit of developing countries. Earlier, the ambassadors of Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, which resumed diplomatic activity in the last months of Assad's rule, held talks with HTS, whose representatives asked to "protect them from persistent external interference," a reference to Turkey. It is no coincidence that the US and Great Britain almost simultaneously declared that they “have contacts with HTS through intelligence,” bypassing Ankara… The main thing for Turkey now is to avoid the geopolitical trap into which events in Syria have drawn it, and not end up at the forefront of regional destructive processes. The second stage of the so-called Syrian revolution could become decisive for the entire Middle East. At the same time, the problem of preserving the ‘Astana process’ remains open with the factor of the relations that Ankara maintains with both Moscow and Tehran, which allows it to play a key role in promoting political dialogue between the three parties, thereby contributing to the achievement of a new balance in the region. There's more to come.

* * * * * *

Moskovsky Komsomolets (MK)

"‘Intelligence is working to the limit’: Two border regions from which Kyiv will launch its main attack have been named”

The enemy is actively preparing for the so-called New Year offensive and can strike in several directions at once. Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have at least six brigades in reserve, which have temporarily disappeared into the fog of war… The enemy is also stockpiling Western long-range missiles. Despite the fact that they occasionally fly into our territory, the consumption of these missiles is considered small. All this leads to the idea that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seriously preparing for an offensive… They have three options - the Kherson, Zaporizhia and Kursk-Belgorod directions. Obviously, the Belgorod direction is more advantageous for them, because it gives them trump cards in the negotiation process. The Kherson and Zaporizhia directions assume the Ukrainian troops' advance to Crimea. But this is unrealistic at the moment, because our defense there has been very well prepared since last year and they simply will not get there, it is absolutely impossible. Therefore, there, in the Crimean direction, most likely there will be a distracting, restraining blow. But the main one will still be delivered from the Chernigov and Sumy regions…”

"‘He's Facing Liquidation’: Wasserman Talks About Zelensky's Fate After Attacks on Russia”

To make a dead flag out of a living scumbag is always advantageous for the West. I judge by historical experience. Remember at least the so-called "heavenly hundred". This is what they call the accomplices of the pogrom on Independence Square in Kyiv, killed in the back by their own accomplices. But they announced that they were allegedly shot by the Ukrainian special police force, the "Berkut" unit. And on this basis they declared the overthrown government in Ukraine criminal. And they will try to pin the murder of the same Zelensky on us, on the Russian Federation.

"The United States is an unfriendly country."

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that American military specialists are involved in guiding missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russian territory. "American missiles are firing at our territory," Peskov said. "They are being guided by American specialists." He added that "the United States is an unfriendly country."

