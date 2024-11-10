“Trump’s peace plan” has been leaked via intermediaries as if its testing the waters, or the first step in a new propaganda game. Similarly, Putin’s playing Trump’s ego to the media - that’s politics for “delay” and “door open”.

Whilst I’ve been away, many others have have dug into the absurdities on offer, so I’m not going to bore you with detailed repetition.

I want the war to end but it’s not going to happen whilst Russia is winning and has yet to achieve its objectives which, most obviously, excludes NATO from becoming the South Korea of Europe.

Russia’s strategy of attrition is no longer solo. It’s on the move in many directions, and several will become major offensives that a holiday boost in weapons from Germany, the UK and USA will not stop. Kiev is now under regular drone attack.

Russia wants a northern buffer zone, the four eastern oblasts, and a foothold on the other side of the Dnipro River in case it ever needs to reach Transnistria or cut off Odessa.

Russia’s economy will take strain next year. Putin wants out of this war, but with a more practical exit deal.

Another terrible Winter of bloodstains ahead.

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY REPORT

From 2 to 8 November, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out 38 group strikes by high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, which the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, power industry facilities that used to support the AFU, the infrastructure of military airfields, manufacturing shops and storage areas for uncrewed surface vehicles and attack drones, arsenals, ammunition and POL depots.

In addition, AFU temporary deployment areas, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries as well as armoured vehicles, have been hit at a railway transport loading station.

Over the past week, the units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations in Kursk region.

Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, six mechanised brigades, three air assault brigades, one special operations brigade, one marine brigade, four territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

In Kharkov direction, Russian troops have inflicted fire damage on units of AFU one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, three territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

Over the past week, the enemy losses were over 2,020 troops, nine tanks, 20 infantry fighting vehicles, including six U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 34 other armoured fighting vehicles, 66 motor vehicles, and 21 field artillery guns.

The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have liberated Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region).

Russian troops have launched strikes on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, six mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, and airmobile brigade of the AFU, and four territorial defence brigades.

In addition, 32 counter-attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled.

The AFU losses were more than 3,160 troops, three tanks, seven U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and five other armoured fighting vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, 23 field artillery guns, including 13 NATO-made ones. Four electronic warfare stations and 19 field ammunition depots have been destroyed.

The units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have launched strikes on seven mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, two airmobile brigades, one air assault brigade, one artillery brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade.

Eleven counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been thwarted.

The AFU losses were more than 4,420 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 38 motor vehicles, 21 field artillery guns, including 12 Western-made ones, 10 electronic warfare stations, and eight field ammunition depots.

The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences and liberated Kurakhovka, Vishnevoye, and Kremennaya Balka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have launched strikes on manpower and hardware of six mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, one airborne brigade of the AFU, two marine brigades, five territorial defence brigades, two national guard brigades, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

In addition, 61 counter-attacks have been repelled.

Over the past week, the AFU losses were over 3,440 troops, two tanks, 27 armoured fighting vehicles, including five U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 31 field artillery guns, and 23 motor vehicles.

The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have liberated Maksimovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have inflicted fire damage on two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one infantry brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

The AFU losses were up to 820 troops, three tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 34 motor vehicles, and nine 155-mm NATO-made self-propelled artillery systems.

The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and three territorial defence brigades.

The AFU losses were up to 470 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns, three electronic warfare stations, and six field ammunition depots.

Air defence facilities have shot down the Ukrainian Air Force's MiG-29 aircraft, eight ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, 11 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 17 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, and 290 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Over the past week, 47 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,409 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,141 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,486 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,488 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,100 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

