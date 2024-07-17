A WARNING FROM 17 YEARS AGO

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

After Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent speech to the United Nations, Rossiya 1 TV channel asked him:

"We heard the representatives of the United Kingdom and the United States respond to your words. It feels like they don't listen, don't hear, and don't want to hear what you say. Does it make sense to communicate with them in this format?”

Lavrov:

“They hear everything, but they are overwhelmed by their greatness, their permissiveness and infallibility complex.”

Credit to Karl Sanchez for catching that quote. Visit ‘Lavrov at UNSC: USA Indeed an Outlaw’.

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY REPORT

Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 125th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 13th National Guard Brigade near Volchansk, Staritsa, Liptsy (Kharkov region).

Five attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 92nd Assault Brigade and 36th Marines Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 44th, 66th, 115th mechanised brigades, 143rd, 144th infantry brigades, 103rd, 127th, and 241st territorial defence brigades near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Krasny Liman, Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 112th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 545 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, three UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers, and four field ammunition depots.

Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 28th, 30th, 54th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 46th, and 81st Airmobile Brigade near Grigorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Nikolayevka, Katerinovka, Zaliznyanskoye, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

One attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 560 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers.

One Anklav-N electronic warfare station, one Khortitsa-M electronic warfare station, and seven AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 32nd, 41st, 47th, and 110th mechanised brigades, 57th, and 59th motorised infantry brigades near Vozdvizhenka, Gnatovka, Timofeyevka, Selidovo, Sherbinovka, and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Six counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 31st, 151st mechanised brigades, 68th Infantry Brigade, and 95th Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 320 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one Khortitsa-M electronic warfare station.

Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 48th, 72nd mechanised brigades, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Rizdvyanka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one French-made 155-mm CAESAR howitzer, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzer, one Osa SAM combat vehicle, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 123rd, and 126th territorial defence brigades near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Burgunka (Kherson region), and Kherson.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, one tank, seven motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and two field ammunition depots.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 124 areas during the day.

Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 28 unmanned aerial vehicles, and one Yak-52 aircraft with an installed machine gun of the Ukrainian Air Force.

In total, 628 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,650 unmanned aerial vehicles, 552 air defence missile systems, 16,594 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,378 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,982 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,739 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

WAR ANALYSIS

U.S.A. ELECTION LINKS

‘Votes for American Duopoly by Duopolous Voters’. Cartoonist Mark Taylor will have to forgive me for creating my own title.

WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE WORLD?

VIDEO: NEWS

VLOGGERS

VIDEO: INTERVIEWS

SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Note: 1. I’m still on hiatus from writing articles but hope sharing counts. 2. I’m rarely logged in but be mindful that Substack has stopped sending me notifications, and I cannot send Chat messages. Their A.I. has hopefully referred me to Human Support. 3. On the weekend, I’m going to share music with you as lozenge for eternal war. 4. I have scheduled a weekly post for the rest of the year on my non-political Wicked Ghosts substack.

