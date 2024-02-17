You idiot, 'Come and See', and be scared!
Watch the Russian masterpiece for free. It's one of the world's greatest anti-war movies, told through the eyes of a child becoming a savage.
In December 2023, I posted the best Russian and Ukrainian movies and documentaries. A subscriber pointed out that I had hadn’t included 'Come and See', the surreal WW2 pyschological horror from 1985. It was a glaring omission yet fortuitous because it reminded me to rewatch it.
“‘Come and See’ is as harrowing and horrifying a war film as I've ever seen. It may well be a masterpiece, in fact. Rare is the film that successfully blends intoxicating visual images with unrelentingly grim material, but Russian director Elem Klimov's phenomenal ‘Come and See’ is such a movie.” - Jeff Simon
You can view this terrifying anti-war classic for free below, courtesy of Mosfilm, the oldest studio in the Russian Federation.
Re. 15 Feb your ‘What I believe’ this might be of Covidian interest https://open.substack.com/pub/maajidnawaz?r=jx6c3&utm_medium=ios
Very moving film and relevant today with the regime in Israel carrying out genocide against the Palestinian people, proving that fascism far from having died out is still being sustained by those who pretend to be the good guys.