I’ll be taking a break from politics and writing, so I’m going to flood you with a lot of little, mostly different things, every hour, a way to purge my (maybe OCD) sideward thoughts. Please don’t let me drown you into unsubscribing. Read them when you want (or delete). I will return in a month or two with a substantial article on WW3 politics, or a war you don’t know about. The future, after today, will only find me writing rarely and meaningfully.

My apologies to the writers I love for reading less of their articles during this period. I want time to try something different.

Last time, I sucked you in with emotional softies before kicking your head in with rocking originality. This time, I’m just going mellow, and then I’ll end with what you might know so that it shouts in your brain - THIS IS SOUTH AFRICA.

When you hear the first two songs, by Auriol Hayes and Cassette, ask yourself why, instead of being #1 worldwide, they’re unknown.

It’s hard being South African when we’re flooded by pre-packaged American and British products that costs millions of dollars we cannot imagine (as we try survive).

AURIOL HAYS - ‘HELP ME OUT’

CASSETTE - ‘YOUR STAR’

FRESHLYGROUND

DANCE, YOU’RE ON FIRE - ‘MICHELLE’

CHANGING FACE & LINDSAY McGUIRE ‘ EVERYTHING…’

FOKOFPOLISIEKAR - ‘KOMMA’

PRIME CIRCLE - ‘SHE ALWAYS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS’

THE PARLOTONES - ‘BEAUTIFUL’

HEY, AMERICAN SUBSCRIBERS, REMEMBER THIS?

This is beautiful South Africa…

