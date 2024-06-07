Another unknown South African soundtrack for you
Auriol Hayes, Cassette, Dance You're On Fire, Freshlyground, Prime Circle, Linday McGuire, Die Heuwels Fantasies, Ndlovu Youth Choir, and more...
I’ll be taking a break from politics and writing, so I’m going to flood you with a lot of little, mostly different things, every hour, a way to purge my (maybe OCD) sideward thoughts. Please don’t let me drown you into unsubscribing. Read them when you want (or delete). I will return in a month or two with a substantial article on WW3 politics, or a war you don’t know about. The future, after today, will only find me writing rarely and meaningfully.
My apologies to the writers I love for reading less of their articles during this period. I want time to try something different.
Last time, I sucked you in with emotional softies before kicking your head in with rocking originality. This time, I’m just going mellow, and then I’ll end with what you might know so that it shouts in your brain - THIS IS SOUTH AFRICA.
When you hear the first two songs, by Auriol Hayes and Cassette, ask yourself why, instead of being #1 worldwide, they’re unknown.
It’s hard being South African when we’re flooded by pre-packaged American and British products that costs millions of dollars we cannot imagine (as we try survive).
AURIOL HAYS - ‘HELP ME OUT’
CASSETTE - ‘YOUR STAR’
FRESHLYGROUND
DANCE, YOU’RE ON FIRE - ‘MICHELLE’
CHANGING FACE & LINDSAY McGUIRE ‘ EVERYTHING…’
FOKOFPOLISIEKAR - ‘KOMMA’
PRIME CIRCLE - ‘SHE ALWAYS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS’
THE PARLOTONES - ‘BEAUTIFUL’
HEY, AMERICAN SUBSCRIBERS, REMEMBER THIS?
This is beautiful South Africa…
Thanks Mike. I’m actually starting to get some of this in my YouTube feed now. I always enjoy this exposure to new music. I’m going to have to go into a hiatus sometime this summer to work through these video lists you’ve been posting.
Great selection. Well curated. Maybe you could approach the bands to agree to a compilation CD for merchandising, profits to a worthy cause?