Got sick, getting better, and busy with something offline. No space for geopolitics and/or corruption today. This is something different.

This is a South African joy ride from clouds to the underground. My country is worth loving beyond the political bullshit killing us.

I bet you you don’t know these songs. Hell, most of my fellow citizens don’t beyond one or two tracks because they’re as oblivious to reality as most Americans. Our radio stations don’t play our best music, so our most talented bands die.

Below is musical defiance against being common. It’s free of cult gospel, taxi kwaito, and dumbing-us-down Western pop that’s drowning us. It’s as original as can be when you encounter Blk Jks and Lark.

This is a beauty mindfuck soundtrack towards our interesting lives. Let’s start with ballads before headbanging!

FRESHLYGROUND - ‘I’D LIKE’

aKING - ‘SAFE AS HOUSES’

ARD MATTHEWS - ‘SHALLOW WATERS’

THE AWAKENING - ‘THE SOUNDS OF SILENCE’

SPRINGBOK NUDE GIRLS - ‘BLUE EYES’

PARLOTONES - ‘COLOURFUL’

PRIME CIRCLE - ‘CONSIDER ME’

JEREMY LOOPS - ‘TIL I FOUND YOU’

BLK JKS - ‘MOTLALATLADI’

LARK - ‘HEROIN MARY’

DEITY’S MUSE - ‘THIS BROKEN SCAR’

South African elections in 3 weeks, so forgive my slow return to Ukraine and Palestine.

