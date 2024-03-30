“If you’re a black Christian, you have a real short memory.” - Chris Rock

Madness example #1: “What’s Apartheid?” the unemployed black man asks whilst the politician he votes for earns millions.

Madness example #2: Americans and South Africans think evangelism and prosperity gospels are Christianity, and the more uneducated insane think Israel is a Christian state (and, thus, Palestinians must be the enemy).

MASTER AND SERVANT POLITICS

Madness flavours election politics into religion. It's fervent but not ideological. It’s political priests tapping into a flaw in the primitive human psyche that begs to be servant.

Democrats versus Republicans, the DA versus the ANC, employees fighting for better managerial positions in a capitalist church - voters betting on who’ll win.

Trump is Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the way his sins are forgiven. Biden is the Holy Ghost 'cause he’s not there. Helen Zille is the Ghost of White Christmas Past, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has a hole in his couch he can never fill.

The fighting politicians and gambling voters have no hope of controlling this church. They’re a million punches and prayers into darkness, or rather a million light bulbs meeting an electro magnetic pulse.

The voters are the worst, all that effort for fucking nothing - too afraid, too lazy, too stupid to know who the real enemies are, those that created the myth of the church they worship in the bumbling crawl towards the Groundhog Day ballot box.

There’s no consolation in that religions eventually die, and the gods of the old become the devils of the new. Emotional voters will always replace their delusion because they don’t believe in themselves and that government works for them.

Inadequacy, no matter how much it whines and whines and whines, begs sadists to control it. Elections would be more honest if the masochists identified themselves and stopped voting.

Are you a slave, or are you strong enough?

Share