Democracy will die in the darkness of the Middle East if we don't help Israel.

She is light against inequality, the sword protecting children, the justice in property rights, the model of fair elections, the naysayer in foreign election interference, the investments our universities have made for our children, and the bastion of whitish civilisation in a region so savage our history teachers were afraid to teach us about it.

She will need our money to fight inflation, our bodies replacing her fleeing citizens, our indifference to suffering red cows, our blessed bullets, and our Christian prayers.

It is the will of God. Yahweh and Netanhayu are His holy vessels.

Now, a message from our sponsor, Christians United for Israel.

The sanctified end of the world is at stake. So, remember to vote your stars and stripes on November 5. Together, as one nation bought and sold, we will stop abortion. We will pollute our water. We will replace small electric cars with bigger electric cars. We will be xenophobic because we are proud of who we are. We will support the surveillance state, for we do not hide from the servants of God. We will destroy our God-anointed USA, so that we can make Israel great again... and then kill her. This is our path, for we are donkeys between the crunch of palm leaves and the weight of Heaven. Armageddon must be done right! Please share this message on all Israel-supporting social media platforms, from X to the Meta. Thank you, and may eternal life be with you and those you love (but only if they pay their tithes). Pledge you wallet love for Jesus by calling 202-456-1111.

Mike Hampton, the author of this Sunday plea, is a member of All Humans Alive (AHA), a group of Antarctican substackers who do not necessarily agree on all points, but share the demand that the butchering in Palestine stop. They also save penguins.

READ THIS

My above mockery doubles as contribution to US election commentary. I’ve refrained from writing reactionary posts because so many writers, some I’m grateful to have as subscribers, are doing a daily good job of it. Plus I think the whole damned thing is farce.

I hope I make one new reader realise how ridiculous the American-Israeli relationship is, and that tens of thousands of people, but more likely over one hundred thousand, have died for that comedy.

MORAL MASTICATION

Make the time to experience three powerful articles from others questioning the red line of our morality. I promise they’ll make you moral mind masticate.

The Crime of Ignorance: “I do not believe that is what Judaism is about, and neither do I believe Jews should be tainted by Israel’s claims. But, one thing is certain, since Jews have allowed, encouraged, supported, and funded the Israeli State for most of its existence, they are the ones who now must separate from it, and work to ensure it is dismantled. For the sake of their religion and themselves. I know Israel must be stopped and, if Jews care about their religion, they must separate from the Zionist State completely…”

How Zionists Twist & Cover Up History of Their Active Support of Nazis & The Holocaust: “Of the many shocks and mind-bending things that have hit me personally since the Oct. 7 military action by Hamas, none has rattled me more than learning just how ignorant and — frankly — propagandized I had been my entire life about the true nature of Israel, Zionism and the controlling grip they have over “our” government… Over the past ten months, courageous American Jewish journalists and scholars have helped me understand the truth of Israel and the ethno-racist cult of Zionism, which is a deep betrayal of Judaism…”

I'm Just So Damned Tired of All of It: “I'm tired of waiting for my friend Rachel's family to be bombed into oblivion with my tax dollars so I no longer have to watch them starve, watch her niece writhe in pain from terrible burns that aren't healing, courtesy of the bombs which murdered her mother and siblings, nor hear about the 14 children struggling with hepatitis who cannot escape to medical care because Israel won't let them…”

ESSENTIAL VIEWING

