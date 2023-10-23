The Lord said to Moses and Aaron: “This is a requirement of the law that the Lord has commanded: Tell the Israelites to bring you a red heifer [cow] without defect or blemish and that has never been under a yoke… This will be a lasting ordinance both for the Israelites and for the aliens living among them.” - Book of Numbers

What’s happening in Palestine is an ongoing religious war between the Jews and Muslims, with confused Christians and a soon-to-be-dead red cow in the mix.

Fundamentally, religion is arrogance. It’s humankind following its animal nature which is to build tribes. Superiority is not found in being the best but in looking down on others. They who most skillfully looks down the nose either gets shot or success.

THE CHILDREN OF ABRAHAM

The red heifer cow is the official mascot of Gann Academy, a Jewish high school located in Waltham, USA.

Of the three Abrahamic religions, Christianity is the weakest - diluted by splinter groups, evangelists, ‘prosperity gospel’ and liberalism.

Commercial priests will sell anything for sway over a flock. That’s as much capitalism as sociopathicly ‘virtuous’ politicians using Christ as a marketing tool. “Israel” is a trigger word like “abortion” and “queer”. The handlers of governments know that the majority are fools who will follow if there’s association with their bias, and bias is more where we’re born than truth.

Liberalism is the paradox of tolerance and intolerance causing further Christian infirmity. It allows Christianity to be questioned whilst labelling the criticism of Jews and Muslims as bigotry. The converse is that the website of my younger self was once hacked for posting a picture of the Prophet Mohammed, in support for an equally unwise fool who was murdered for doing so.

Whilst Western Christianity devolved into a parody of itself, Judaism and Islam were more tenacious. The former began 4000 years ago, and possesses sufficient willpower to not eat the intelligent lifeform known not as Pet but as Pig. Islam has made great effort to make up for being only 1300 years old, and its 1.8-billion followers are envied more by the Pope than a shiny new dress.

The majority of Muslims are not extremists, simply better believers than Christians. Nevetheless, to make a point, I use an extreme example: The “virgins” promised to the suicide bomber are also a trigger word, more a promised verb, that’s got a lot more to do with poverty and our animal need to fuck than religion. However, in effect, faith that’s willing to hurt its carrier is the strongest.

THE RIGHT TO EXIST VS. NOT EXISTING

“The Arab world has no peer when it comes to hatred - of the Western world generally, and especially of Israel. Israel-hatred and its twin, Jew-hatred, are the oxygen that the Arab world breathes.” - Dennis Prager, A Dark Time in America

Considering that faith causing pain is more faithful, Zionism is a wound. It takes a lot of chutzpah to interpret the UK, the USA and the UN’s geopolitical and oil-grabbing maneuvering as a prophesy returning Jews to the Holy Land. The reason why such absurdity continues is a combination of archaic belief and Western guns.

Surely Transnistrians, Chagossians and Kurds deserve a country to call home? But that isn’t a logical question. All countries are the result of conflict, little of it making sense beyond there being winners and losers. By hook and crook, Israel was the winner. 75 years of it being in the same place is its right to exist. 56 years of occupying Palestine is squatter’s rights.

But Israel’s right to exist only continues until it doesn’t. Without the backing of the USA, it would be eaten by the hungry mouths of surrounding Muslims who outnumber them. Existence is conflict and hatred. Hatred is escalation. Escalation will always seek bigger guns.

HUMAN RIGHTS VS. HISTORY

Everything I’ve said is only context which generally fails to command the emotion of outsiders. Emotion is more momentary than history, often lasting only as long as the cared-for subject is shown on TV. But if you’re reading this, you may be different like me.

I believe in thinking, thus thinking is belief, thus thinking is suffering. I’m a flagellist when staring at the nonsense others think worth dying for.

I will not be a Christian whose fantasy condemns a foreign child to eternal torture because it grew up in a different country that Christians never conquered. Similarly, I cannot condemn a Jew or a Muslim. If I or a loved one were buried in a landslide, I would welcome them (or the Church of Satan) to rescue us.

All I can do to arrive at a judgement regarding what’s happening is to focus on the violence in front of me and the anti-human rights open-air prison it ignores. Thousands of kids are getting killed. That’s enough for me to take a side.

SAVE THE RED COW!

Consequently, in the name of compassion, I spit on Texan Christians delivering red cows to the Zionists of the Temple Institute who need the holiest specimen for a purifying ritual that’s part of a prophecy towards building a Jewish church on the current site of the Muslim’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Yes, the same mosque that was invaded by Orthodox Jews protected by the Israeli military. It gave Hamas an instant marketing campaign for their long-planned attack. How dare the enemy have a dance festival after insulting God (the other one).

Where are the non-Christian animal rights activists to stop Armageddon when we need them most?

Save the red cow!

