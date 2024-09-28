"A Jewish state with borders and an army runs counter to the essential nature of Judaism, and I am afraid of the inner damage Judaism will sustain. I should much rather see agreement with the Arabs on living together in peace than the creation of a Jewish state." - Albert Einstein (1938)

Israel has damaged itself, inside and out.

Tourism sector especially injured, contradicting the uptick of dark tourism and a sunny international propaganda campaign.

The established tech industry has been resilient, but not its future because “half of start-ups have lost investments”. Those situated in Northern Israel, along the Lebanon border, will relocate to safer but more expensive locations. Some will leave the country.

Less immigrants and more emigrants equals brain drain. Importing Indian menial workers and considering African soldiers is the desperate replacement of racism and inequality.

Investment requires stability which cannot be guaranteed.

Israel’s tax base will shrink.

THIS TIME, IT’S DIFFERENT

Traditionally, Israel grows stronger after conflict, but is challenged by larger reconstruction, family compensation costs, and military replenishment. It faces bitter internal politics, an angry citizenry that'll be overtaxed, greater corporate control, vengeful neighbours with improved weapons, international reputation loss, an emboldened BDS movement, and potential sanctions (though the latter three will be tempered by the short memory of Media-directed Westerners).

There’ll always be opportunists but stealing Palestinian land will be less popular with the possibility of Hezbollah’s missiles arriving again. Criminal confidence requires more weaponry, which means more money.

Failure will convert Netanyahu and his fanatical partners into historical villains, but that’ll not be the end of their negativity. An ideology having power removed is arguably more imprinting than never having it - resentment will fester.

Opposingly, more international Jews are speaking against Zionism, and thus Judaism will strengthen in attempt to shake off its association with Zionism. Inside, refuseniks (those opposing compulsory military service) will grow. Families will divide, and the State weaken.

The USA is determined to keep its empire, so it’ll keep subsidizing Israel, but the amount will be dependent on its ability to protect the fiction of the dollar.

Whether there's peace with Palestine or war with Lebanon, national recession is coming.

The impregnability myth is dead.

Israel's (non-economic) consolation is the greater suffering of Palestinians, Lebanese and Yemenese.

Mike Hampton

About the Writer: South African anti-corruption activist S.L.A.P.P.ed into silence by politicians despite rulings in his favour by Parliament and the Office of the Public Protector. Standing against propaganda fueling wars for profit and inequality.



Disclaimer & Statement: This is one article in a series by writers who do not share all opinions and approaches, but strongly agree that human rights is universal, and that the genocide in Palestine must be stopped.

