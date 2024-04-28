RADIO ANNOUNCEMENT

I know, from personal experience, that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is protected, and that South African politics is a fantasy deceiving the Public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘revolutionary’ African National Congress (ANC) is guarding the DA, their supposed political and ideological adversary.

That assists the never-dead rumours of both parties serving the same corporate elite. Consequently, the floating of their possible coalition for the May 29 election is unsurprising and is already being marketed as the “lesser of evils”. Maybe that should be rephrased as “old friends”. It does not mean it will happen by they have created the option.

Unchanged since Apartheid are cops, lawyers, Judges, and other civil servants willing to betray their country to protect dirty politicians. That includes journalists and the meant-to-be independent Chapter 9 institutions Legal Aid, Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and the Office of the Public Protector (OPP).

OPEN PROCESSES, SO WHY NO TAKERS?

In the 2018 news video below are the results of my 2015 complaint to Parliament’s National Council of Provinces (NCOP). I appear in the middle to say that the rot in the DA, South Africa’s official opposition party, goes all the way to the top, that I do not trust the Office of the Public Protector (OPP). I state the President’s Special Investigating Unit should step in but hide that I believe the Presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa is compromised because that would mean I have no hope left.

With so many open government processes, many begun by me, the biggest question is why no one has acted, and instead allowed the harm to grow.

If the EFF, MK, ABC, IFP, PA, GOOD, ATM, AIC, FF+, ACDP, Abantu Batho Congress, Referendum Party, Al Jama-ah and others had the moral willpower, they could easily pour petrol into the engine. The car is simply stalled halfway down the road, abandoned by the ANC. Consider that my challenge even though some of you have already chosen the DA, or their funders, as your GOD.

The Provincial ANC, particularly Cameron Dugmore, wouldn’t perform.

That became more frustrating when, in the town of Knysna, also in 2018, ANC Chief Whip Victor Molosi’s assassination was organised by the DA’s ‘independent’ coalition partner, Velile Waxa. That killing was greatly upsetting despite me being a critic of the victim, and it still bugs me years later. I testified to motive, and I am relieved to have played a small role in the three killers being imprisoned.

Whilst secretly in town for the case, the KIM party arranged for the ANC to meet me, and dropped me off to see Dugmore for breakfast on the way out. They thanked me, and again lied that they would use my evidence.

KIM then went into coalition with the DA, and 7 years of corruption fighting was thrown into the broken wastewater treatment plant so that it could seep into the estuary and keep the town sick.

Even when the ANC took over the town, the ANC never used the evidence against their enemies, as normal political parties would do. Instead, like the DA, the ANC continued the raping of Knysna, this time without a condom.

Why has the ANC failed to be opposition in the Western Cape for as long as I remember?

Is Dugmore faithful to DA Chair Helen Zille because he once hid in her cottage during Apartheid?

Why, in the threat video you watched last week, did the ANC’s Dancer Dyanti not use an opportunity to score a big and practical victory against the opposition DA? Instead, he too stopped responding to me. The only commonality I know he has with Zille is that they both worked for the Black Sash NGO before they became politicians.

The only certainty is the nothingness of the ANC when it comes to the DA.

POLITICAL FUCKERY

Those forming coalitions with the DA, South Africa’s main opposition party, is self-service. They can’t be aware that the DA is corrupt and then claim to the Public that the coalition is for the health of a town or city or country.

At the other end of the spectrum, when the black opposition calls them “racists” and “white monopoly capital”, that is only WEE-styled acting, even on occasions it is true. Their fans should question why they shout and dance instead of committing to a piledriver.

In between are splinters of the DA, such as ActionSA and BOSA. They include several high-rankers that are implicated in the corruption I revealed. Either they are in cahoots, or their clean candidate selection process is as dirty as the DA’s, or they share the same washing machine.

THE BIG BOYS

In this 2017 news video, you’ll see me testifying to Parliament’s Select Committee Petitions and Executive Undertakings. Susan Campbell was my witness, and she went on to form the KIM party in Knysna. The ANC’s James Mthethwa compliments us, but 7 years later, no one in the DA has been punished (to Mthethwa’s credit, he recently left the ANC for the Abantu Batho Congress).

The Parliament of South Africa (not to be confused with the lesser Provincial Parliament of the Western Cape) ruled in my favour, but never pursued its own order, and stopped responding to me. Whether related or not, it is discomforting that the relevant Committee’s investigator into my complaint, which they labelled the ‘Love Knysna Petition’, jumped from nowhere into a high position in the DA.

The Public Protector ruled twice in my favour, but it was a whitewash. It strangely found the ISDF tender involving MEC Bredell to be illegal but recommended no punishment. And it excluded most of the evidence. The other, regarding illegal funding of tourism companies with taxpayers’ cash, stated everyone must be investigated but never named any of them which includes the leadership of the DA (and, especially, Premier Alan Winde).

Furthermore, it didn’t investigate, as Parliament ordered, my detailed complaint against the Public Protector’s staff in the Western Cape being involved in the cover-up. The previous boss there got a job in Zille’s office.

The Auditor General, as represented by Advocate Ryno de Water, Senior Manager for the Investigations Business Unit, acknowledged my complaints regarding Knysna and Oudtshoorn, replied several times by email, and then went cold.

The Hawks were extremely unhelpful, and only acted after a General ordered them to meet me. But the Western Cape analysts whitewashed their report by excluding most of the information, and then discredited some of the info (and me) without listing it or explaining why. In person to me, over lunch, they dissed another whistleblower from my town regarding a separate issue, salt in the wound because the latter was forced to leave the country for fear for their safety. I leave out their names because our cops are to be feared. Nevertheless, the little they recommended for action regarding my complaints was never acted upon. It’s not an excuse that the investigating officer into one of the matters never contacted me, and then later killed herself.

The staff of the Office of the Presidency is worrying. The National Director of the Presidency’s Hotline, Melisizwe Bleki, was proactive, meeting one of the Presidency’s advocates who was going to take it to the “intelligence guys”. Separately, he met with one of President Ramaphosa’s advisers. Initially, he was bewildered why they weren’t jumping on it, then suddenly became unwilling to try (as if he had been ordered not to).

In 2018, COGTA Deputy Minister Andries Nel would not perform so it was ironic when, later that year, the Presidency referred my complaint to COGTA Minister Zwelini Mkhize who did nothing too. In 2020, COGTA’s Faith Muthambi promised to be proactive but also wasn’t. And then one of the people who was supposed to be investigated was put on her committee by the DA.

The President’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was the most promising. The Western Cape branch was quick to investigate, and then intrigued enough to expand the preliminary operation which included interviewing people in Knysna.

They informed me that they were going to divide the investigation into one for Knysna and the other for Oudtshoorn, another town in the Garden Route District. But SIU went cold.

My 2022 complaint to National Head Andy Mothibi, Chief National Investigations Officer Leonard Lekgetho and Western Cape Head Michael Leaser was acknowledged by Mothibi.

Despite SIU’s motto being “Poised to Strike”, they were like everyone else – they accomplished nothing and I was never contacted again which is against their own rules of engagement with a complainant. It worries me that Mothibi is also the Chair of the SADC Anti-Corruption Sub-Committee (16 countries).

Did someone in SIU block the initial report before the necessary final signature from President Ramaphosa for full investigation, or did he refuse to sign?

This is a summary and not a detailed report on the many more people I contacted in Government. And I have not dug into the political parties here. This acts as a highlight towards the question:

Why is President Ramaphosa’s government and his version of the ANC protecting Helen Zille’s DA?

