Tomorrow is a BIG feature but first I want to shock you with a quick video from 2017. It will grip your attention, and hold onto you until the end of this whistleblowing series.

Hopefully you will share it because you’re sure as hell wondering how it was possible that it was not shown on TV. That’s because the corruption of the Democratic Alliance (DA) is hidden.

THE THREAT IN THE PARLIAMENT VIDEO

A threat against me is dramatically read by the African National Congress (ANC) to the DA in the Western Cape Parliament of South Africa (which squats in Cape Town).

For overseas readers, note that the DA is the vanguard of Western ‘liberalism’, has its seat of power in Cape Town, and is the official national opposition. The socialistic ANC has been the ruling power for 30 years but is in opposition in that province, the only one the DA holds.

The ANC member of the executive speaking is Richard Dyantyi. He’s addressing the DA’s Anton Bredell (ex-National party), Tertius Simmers and Ricardo Mackenzie (ex-ANC). All four have since been promoted and are well-known figures in our politics.

ACCOUNTABLE?

I want you to keep this video and the following questions in your mind whilst you get a spade and dig into what what I tell you tomorrow.

What did the DA do to investigate the allegations, discipline the bully, and protect its reputation as a self-professed crime-fighting party?

What did Dyanti and the ANC do as follow-up?

UNACCOUNTABLE?

For greater context, and with a sprinkle of the Afrikaans language, you can view the 13-minute version of the video in which the DA pretends that other crimes being reported have nothing to do with them if there isn’t a police case number. Yet they regularly scream in the Media about the police not investigating their opposition.

The valid point is that Helen Zille and her henchmen protect their crimes, and the crimes of their party against the citizens of the Western Cape. That is the only reason why they will not take responsibility.

THE ANC HAS GRANTED THE DA UNOFFICIAL IMMUNITY

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has permission from the African National Congress (ANC) to do whatever they want which makes me worried that Media are suddenly floating the idea of their coalition.

In this obscenity version of South Africa, it is a sin to tell the truth about organised crime against my fellow South Africans. But the most severe violation is them cooperating against us.

Sounds crazy, but I am going to prove it to you this week. The DA are protected.

In the video, the DA stated that they were going to make my destination prison. Who will protect me from them?

Bigger than me is the whole town of Knysna they abused, and the town of Oudtshoorn they sought to control. That infection starts in Cape Town.

THEY WERE GIVEN A CHANCE TO BE DECENT

