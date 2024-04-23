1× 0:00 -4:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Helen Zille embraces her nickname GodZille. That monster would be our perfect hello to her crime. However, it is best that I first tell you her interesting history.

Helen Zille is the South African version of Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher.

She is the child of German immigrants who escaped persecution from the Nazis.

One of the four most well-known political figures in South Africa, along with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, ex-ANC President Jacob Zuma, and EFF President Julius Malema.

Her party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), finds its origins in white progressives joining forces with the ex-Apartheid government. It’s funded by old billionaire money and foreign organisations. It wants an “open society”.

It claims to be liberal but has selfishly compromised itself to get votes - first from non-whites, and then, when that was failing, from white Afrikaners. Now ex-black members have started splinter parties to try get back the black votes it lost, seemingly in the hope of coalition post-election.

Recently, it flirted with secessionists but stumbled over its lies when Phil Craig, leader of the Reform Party, took a lie detector test and challenged DA Leader John Steenhuisen to do the same. He didn’t. Every coalition partner learns that the DA cannot be trusted.

George Soros’ Open Society Foundation (OSF) founded its South African chapter in Cape Town in 1993, one year before the first ‘democratic election’. Helen Zille was on its Board of Trustees.

She was in the Democratic Party which changed its name to the Democratic Alliance (DA) when ex-members of the National Party (NP) joined.

She began as a provincial minister and then national, but became a household name as the Mayor of Cape Town (2006-2009). That was overlapped with her rising to Leader of the DA (2007-2015). She was Premier of the Western Cape Province (2009-2019). It was a controversial sign of her power that she held the latter two positions simultaneously.

In 2018, she notably became the lesser Constituency Officer for the small town of Knysna (pop. 80,000). That was the year after I was forced to leave, having fought her party’s corruption there since 2011. I doubt that she would have risked the spotlight if I had still been there. But, at the time, she would have been confident that the DA’s SLAPP was working - I was burning in the Hell they had created for me.

Knysna always gets special attention!

Alan Winde was also its Constituency Officer, and is now Premier of the Western Cape.

Jaco Londt was the first representative I met, and he become DA Provincial Leader at age 35.

The current representative is Dion George, the DA’s Treasurer, and currently #3 on their 2024 election list.

Another important figure interfering in Knysna’s affairs is Anton Bredell, the Western Cape Minister for Local Government. He doubles as one of the three DA Deputy Chairs.

I am against reverse-Apartheid laws discriminating against us but that white line-up is extraordinary considering that only 7% of us in South Africa are white.

That is compounded with Geordin Hill-Lewis, her ex-assistant and office manager, currently holding her old job as Mayor of Cape Town (he is its youngest mayor in 130 years). He is also Deputy Provincial Leader.

The cover-up of corruption in Knysna is important to the DA. They are linked by their plot to conceal DA crime, and thus complicit.

Their disloyalty to South Africa is party loyalty. On the face of it, they are rewarded with high positions.

Other factors are that Knysna is Winde’s hometown, and that excessively rich people, likely donors, live in one of our country’s worst places of inequality.

It is generally perceived by the Public that DA Leader John Steenhuisen does not lead the DA. When he recently made a deal with the Patriotic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus, he made a call to an anonymous person for permission, then broke the deal. He probably called Zille.

Helen Zille is the DA but is she South Africa?

In the next chapter, I will present the ANC as her secret weapon against justice for their sin. And the crimes? I am getting to that.

Share