Whilst I’m busy researching what you ordered (see the poll), I want you to enjoy the rural beauty of South Africa (and realise what some of us are fighting for).

Noraly Schoenmaker is a Dutch woman who sold her house, and quit her job as a geologist, to travel solo, full-time. So far, she's done 49 countries and 130,000km, most by motorcycle. And there’s a small connection to my heartbreak town of Knysna.

In South Africa, I bought another secondhand Honda, a CRF250L this time - I named her Savannah. In the next 6 months, I explored South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, and even ended up participating in the Kalahari Rally! Due to ownership issues and the unfortunate breaking of my bike's subframe during the last stage of the rally, I handed over Savannah to the motorcycle museum in Knysna, South Africa.” - Noraly

I’m featuring 8 of the 96 episodes (which are approximately 20min each).

We begin on Sani Pass, the mountain border road between South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho. I’ve been on it 3 times, each an adventure, but not this nightmare - its state of disaster is representative of our crumbling country. It’s different to the other videos in that it involves a single scene and challenge but it’s a good way to get to know Noraly.

SAVANNAH RESTING IN KNYSNA

