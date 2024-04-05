Thank you for being part of the 1,500 people here (Christians, Moslems, Jews, Hindus, Absurdists, Metalheads, teachers, emergency staff, patriots, secessionists, enemies, spies and people of every colour). Choose a command below, and I will obey!

I’ve been sabotaging my desire to vanish, but I console myself in that 17 posts in March was better than the 66 in February. April will have less. At the end of May, my South African elections will be over, and I’ll be on heroin to counter my horrid news-reading habit (you can also read that as heroin horrible habit, and fight it by reading the news).

I don’t support a political party, but thank the MK (Spear of the Nation) and EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) for sharing my articles. It would be a better world if the DA (Democratic Alliance), ActionSA (Democratic Alliance), Rise Mzansi (Democratic Alliance), and Patriotic Alliance (wannabe Democratic Alliance) did too.

Skip all the court cases against each other. Hobbies make friends, and ours could be building South Africa’s first democracy instead of the financial manager exchange program we were given in 1994.

Kumbaya, my Lord, kumbafuckingya!

CATCH-UP

On this substack, long ago, you showed me that you’re optimists (it’s wonderful that they haven’t beaten that out of you). Here are those poll results I forgot to share, more relevant considering Romanian troops on the move, and the French President dancing the NATO marionette.

NOTES

If you want to relax with Youtube travel fun, go to Bulgaria with Bald, Greece with Yes Theory, and Lapland with Eva. On the flip-side, an ex-CIA spy explains why he’s planning to leave America.

Some of you were new to substack when you subscribed to me, and probably didn’t read the pop-ups, and just clicked “Yes, yes and yes.” That means that you subscribed to websites I recommended, and to my personal page, Wicked Ghosts. If you’re only here for Shit, then just go to Wicked Ghosts and unsubscribe rather than unsubscribing from my profile which would remove this website too. Alternatively, subscribe to my Ghosts.

It’s Friday. I can hear the mosque calling people to prayer for the coming dawn. It’s a good time to end this post, and schedule it for midday.

I leave you with a photo from Knysna, the prettiest town in South Africa (that I’m unable to forget). It was 2016, a year before the Great Fire. Helpers and the Rasta kids from Judah Square were with me to cross that river. My asthma and camera took a break atop that hill. Behind us was a small valley with milkwood trees that would guide us to the sea, and a northern walk along the beach to the river mouth you can see.

I wish you a fab weekend.

Thank you.

Share