I’m still avoiding writing, and committed to the rarity of my personal life, but sharing happiness is easy.

Iraq has suffered greatly in the modern era, from the cruelty of Western-backed dictator Saddam Hussein, to the destruction of their country after the West ironically invaded to remove him.

There have been several annoying and positive travel vloggers, but it was Yes Theory’s recent trip (above) that jumped me with joy.

First stop was a wedding in Kurdistan, the unofficial country that stretches from Syria into Iraq. No matter whether you think they should exist or not, humanity must acknowledge what they’ve suffered. In the face of danger, their government’s stability is remarkable, yet I was unprepared for how much their infrastructure has progressed in a couple of years.

Next stop was Baghdad which, in contrast, has been a hellhole. Now there are beautiful buildings and parks, and, above all, friendly people. It’s this segment that was a bigger “WOW”, and what I most want to pull your attention to.

Yes, we’re only watching limited areas, and life remains cruel for the majority, but a ray of light is a ray of hope. May this make you happy too.

