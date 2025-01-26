“Don’t get too caught up on the twists and turns of the day-to-day headlines, and instead, think more about the big forces. Think strategically as well as tactically, taking a global perspective while recognizing that what you don’t know about the future is more than what you do know.” - Ray Dalio

I think about inequality a lot.

My biggest questions for taxi drivers, supermarket workers and waitrons is: “Where does money come from?”

I’ve met clueless bank tellers and politicians, but consider it a bigger question for those trying to survive the bottom of the pyramid scheme. None I’ve asked had contemplated it.

Most cannibals are unable to see beyond their immediate gratification. However, the smart ones understand that stock market values aren’t real, and that, when there’s a general awakening to that fact, a confrontation with unsustainable debt will be unavoidable. Consequently, they’re converting the heights of those frauds into assets such as apartment blocks to be rented at inflated prices (because our fear of being homeless is their free marketing plan).

Sure, there will be a high and an uncertainty pause with Trump taking power. He’ll perfectly represent the shallow capitalism the USA admires. He’ll make a bunch of money selling his name, and his family will use the connection for cash from a Saudi dictator. He’ll do damage (like the bigger bombs he just approved for Israel), punch himself politically to the ground, and then become irrelevant.

Presidents come and go, as is the nature of managers in a large corporation. Trump is only a blob of a blip on the screen of America financially scamming the world.

Reality is hinted at by Russia and China’s gold-buying spree; the sale of shares in their own companies by Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg; and the outrageously overpriced Tesla. Warren Buffet’s 2024 sale of over $100bn pieces of paper in the S&P 500 is the fly atop the pyramid cake.

The Recession is the best bet another generation has at upgrading the world. I use a capital “R” because it can’t be like 2008 and 2020 when band-aids were enough to maintain the Public’s religion in invisible money and consequent power.

I include 2020 because I believe COVID was exploited to inject more fake money into a system that was collapsing - it’s the greatest cover-up.

The Recession needs to hurt deeply, and long enough, for people to find a new religion.

I’m not doom-cheering. It is what it is, and it scares me.

My South Africa is a leaf in the wind of the global economy. We bleed for the USA and Europe’s wounds. With almost half my fellow citizens unemployed, death and violence will result - we had an awful taste in 2021 with 354 corpses piled upon billions in rubble.

My emotions and life are irrelevant like the Trump blip. Humankind always crashes. It’s just a matter of when.

I don’t want to be an alarmist, but it could be more near than far with, in recent years, the amplification in corporate-funded political idiocy. Stupidity is the only trickle-down reaching the masses.

I’ve been following politics for two decades. I’ve never felt this disturbed. That’s either an indication of me being right or emotionally unbalanced by the war horrors I watch daily.

In case my worry is justified, I shared Ben Norton’s ‘Mother Bubble’ video with you. I’m following that up with more to build on the foundation of our economic understanding.

HOW IS MONEY CREATED?

THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER

HOW THE ECONOMIC MACHINE WORKS

