In 1978, John Stockwell, a former CIA field agent and case officer, was interviewed about how the organisation operates. His answers are still relevant.

CIA HONESTY

“We never knew of one atrocity by the Cubans. It was pure, raw false propaganda to create an illusion of communists eating babies for breakfast.”

In a one-minute video, a younger Stockwell says that Angola became an area of operations because there were so many agents with nothing to do after they pulled out of Vietnam and Cambodia. As he was in charge there, he must be speaking the truth.

That matches the casualness and ridiculousness of how, as General Wesley Clark explained, the USA decided to overthrow the governments of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

For more:

Share