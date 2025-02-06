I have Elon Musk to thank for this perfect sequel to my ‘Red Dawn’ DOGE parody.

My opinions on Israel, Ukraine, Project 2025, the CIA, oligarchs, dementia, golden showers, and the unipolar US political system don’t stop me from being entertained.

Laughter is essential during horror, and I-Was-Right is bonus.

In this video, Senator John Kennedy defends Musk and states the crazy things the USA government is spending taxpayers’ money on, which includes Syria, Afghanistan, Serbia and Yemen (not the hero side).

Of course, he’s partisan so some of what he states must be questioned e.g., the “$164m to radical organisations” needs to be detailed, and was the USA funding Hamas like Netanhayu, or were they helping hospitals?

Other items are clearer:

I may be against where woke went, but I support gay rights. However, I wouldn’t accept my South African government paying $2m for sex changes in Guatemala, or $7.9m to train Sri Lankan journalists to avoid binary gender language.

What about $20m for a Sesame Street show in Iraq, $40m for electric vehicles in Vietnam, $4.5m “to combat disinformation in Kazakhstan” (code for spread US propaganda), $10m for meals for the Al-Nusra Front (which is now disbanded but was an al-Qaeda offshoot listed by the State Department as a terrorist organisation).

Now I want meat! I look forward to this becoming a series presented by non-Empire journalists.

