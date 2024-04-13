An incestuous colony of wannabe journalists, pollsters and think tankers are pushing the asexual idea of a coalition between South Africa’s political parties, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC).

[Helen Zille = DA] + [Cyril Ramaphosa = ANC] = ?

We should welcome the end of racial politics, fake democracy, liberals versus communists, and “We’re gonna defend our land” versus “We’re gonna steal our your land”. It’s a potential South African ubuntu wherein political gospel kills ideology. It’d be a relief to see the truth, and just say, “Oh, well, Big Money rules us.”

Unfortunately, that would require us to believe in Santa, that politicians only represent what they tell us, and that political donors do what’s best for us. It’s pretending that our history as humans never existed so that we don’t have to learn from it.

[Big Money] = ANC + DA + ActionSA + BOSA + Rise Mzansi

Consider that Plan A is to block Jacob Zuma and MK from participating in the elections because it upsets the DA’s progression plans in KwaZulu-Natal, and their stranglehold on the Western Cape. But, if that fails, then Plan B is for the same colony of puppet masters to advertise Zuma in order to weaken the ANC enough so that Ramaphosa’s version unites with the DA to fight the ‘evil’ ANC defectors to MK.

Overwhelming propaganda would change the DA’s white voters’ “What the hell!” reaction to “that’s understandable.” After all, politics is generally about selling the lesser of two evils than doing something good, and we buy it every time.

Sheesh, what could go wrong with those perfect plans?

Consequently, I protest against the never-ending manipulation of South African voters with these truly satirical but equally manipulated images WHICH YOU’RE WELCOME TO SHARE without credit. Hell, if you disagree with me, you can use them as a positive ‘cause political opinion must be your choice.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

VICE-PRESIDENT HELEN ZILLE

SOMEBODY FINDS ME FUNNY

I WILL OBEY YOUR COMMAND

After elections are gone, I’ll climb back into my cave. But that’s not now so thanks for voting for what you want from me.

Forgive my silence whilst I build a bomb for your mind. You can keep yourself busy by getting to know me :)

Have a great April!

